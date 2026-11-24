Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have shown throughout the season they are one of the top scoring teams in the league.

When it comes to winning low-scoring battles though, they remain a work in progress.

The Bengals fell to 1-3 when scoring fewer than 30 points after their 22-20 loss at Washington on Monday night snapped a five-game winning streak. Cincinnati is unbeaten in the six games in which it has scored 30 or more points.

It ended up being the reverse of complementary football for the Bengals. The offense got off to a slow start before finding decent footing and the defense became the first unit in at least 30 years, according to OptaSTATS , to allow six straight scoring drives of at least 50 yards to end a game.

“You’re gonna have games like that. Bounce back, look forward to next weekend and move forward," coach Zac Taylor said.

The loss to Washington exposed some of the same flaws the Bengals have been able to cover up for most of the season.

With the exception of an overtime win over Tennessee in Week 9, Cincinnati has struggled to finish close games.

Joe Burrow was sacked at the Commanders 37-yard line on third-and-7 when a first down would have allowed Cincinnati to continue to run the clock down and set up a game-winning field goal since Washington used all its timeouts. Instead, Evan McPherson gave the Bengals a 20-19 lead on a 56-yard field goal with 46 seconds remaining.

Washington got the ball back and went 64 yards in five plays, capped by a 26-yard field goal by Drew Stevens.

“We just have to finish, and we can’t beat ourselves at the end of the day or let teams hang in there,” defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said.

Another concern for the defense is that it has failed to contain balanced offenses. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels passed for 289 and ran for an additional 55. Washington had three players with at least 40 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, the Bengals averaged only 2.2 yards per carry. Only one of their 13 designed runs kept them ahead of the chains and five went for no gain or negative yards.

On a night when Ja'Marr Chase and Chase Higgins combined for only seven catches for 74 yards, tight end Mike Gesicki (five receptions, 77 yards) and running back Samaje Perine (four catches, 71 yards) led the way. It was the first time Cincinnati had two non-wide receivers with at least 70 receiving yards in a game since tight end Rodney Holman and running back James Brooks did it in Week 5 of 1990 against the Rams.

Cincinnati (7-3) remains atop the AFC North, but saw its lead trimmed to one game over Cleveland and Pittsburgh, both 6-4. The Bengals and Browns meet for the first time this season next week.

What’s working

McPherson has made 11 straight field goals from 50 yards or more dating back to last season. Five this season have been from at least 55 yards.

What needs help

The Bengals allowed 5.8 yards per rushing attempt against Washington. They also have the second-worst yards per carry average allowed in the league at 5.06.

Stock up

DE Boye Mafe had a career-high three sacks and became the first NFL pass rusher to have a hat trick in the first half since Myles Garrett did it for Cleveland last season. Mafe is up to a career-high 9 1/2 sacks on the season, including four in the past two games.

Stock down

Cornerback DJ Turner was beat by Washington rookie receiver Antonio Williams on an in route that went for a 42-yard gain to the Bengals 8 and set up the game-winning field goal.

Key injuries

OG Dalton Risner was inactive for Monday night's game as he continues to deal with issues to both knees.

Key number

28: Games by Burrow with at least 300 passing yards and multiple passing touchdowns. That ties him with Andrew Luck for the third-most games in the first seven seasons. Patrick Mahomes leads the way with 37 and Hall of Famer Dan Marino had 31.

Next steps

Cincinnati returns home to face New Orleans on Sunday. The Bengals have won two of their last three meetings against the Saints.

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