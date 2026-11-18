CLEVELAND (AP) — Bernie Kosar directed nine game-winning drives late in the fourth quarter at Cleveland Stadium during his nine seasons as quarterback of the Browns.

His greatest comeback continued on Wednesday, when he walked into the auditorium at the UH Cleveland Medical Center carrying his granddaughter, Alia Rose Kosar-Beck, 366 days after he had a liver transplant.

Kosar not only appears better physically, he is sharper mentally. Kosar and Dr. Zoe Stewart Lewis, chief of transplant and hepatobiliary surgery at University Hospitals, marked the one-year milestone with a news conference.

“I did kind of think that I’d be sitting here a year from now genuinely not feeling as good and maybe trying to put on my actor hat to project real health, happiness and healing. So I’m happily surprised, blessed that it really isn’t any attempt at acting, that it really is working and that I kind of yearn to get out and keep healing and keep getting stronger,” Kosar said.

Kosar revealed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s disease. He went on the transplant waiting list in July 2024, but was hospitalized multiple times due to life-threatening complications before the transplant occurred on Nov. 17, 2025.

The 62-year-old from Youngstown played in the NFL for 12 seasons after leading the University of Miami to its first national championship during the 1983 season. He grew up rooting for the Browns, who selected him in the 1985 NFL supplemental draft.

Kosar played for the Browns from 1985-93, leading the franchise to three AFC championship game appearances (1986, ’87 and ’89), losing each time to the Denver Broncos. Kosar is third in franchise history with 21,904 passing yards.

After being released by the Browns, Kosar joined the Dallas Cowboys for the remainder of the 1993 season and got a Super Bowl ring. He played for the Miami Dolphins from 1994-96.

Kosar's new liver was donated by 21-year-old Bryce Dunlap, who died of a brain injury. Kosar has remained in contact with Dunlap's parents, Adam and Kimberly.

“I have this responsibility to keep carrying forward not only what I’m doing with this second and possibly third or fourth chance in life, but to inspire because of the unfulfilled life that Bryce wasn’t able to have,” Kosar said.

Kosar was also diagnosed with early stage dementia before the transplant. He had quit doing radio and television appearances due to midbrain paralysis and being delayed in his ability to have conversations.

“Now I’m borderline too chatty, but at least I’m able to respond and be cognitively present when I want to interact with people, whether it’s something like this or with your family,” he said.

Kosar's recovery regimen has also included some holistic methods, including partnering with the Crowley Center for Regenerative Biotherapeutics to improve brain health.

Stewart Lewis said the biggest immediate benefit after having a transplant is that patients' brains are working for them again after having thoughts clouded due to end-stage liver disease.

Kosar was taking as many as 50 pills daily after the transplant, but that number has been reduced significantly. He has blood tests every six weeks to make sure the liver is functioning properly.

Stewart Lewis called Kosar a model patient. Well, except for when he made an appearance at a wrestling show in April and entered the ring before striking someone with a steel chair.

“He’s one of the many examples with what happens with a transplant and how it can transform patients’ lives. Not just the physical way how they carry themselves, but it really restores them to their lives and families and to their grandchildren,” Stewart Lewis said.

Kosar, who turns 63 next Wednesday, said he will continue to be an advocate for organ donors while also helping former athletes affected by cognitive issues.

“I think we’ve been able to figure out a great way to give people second chances in life, and I really think it’s my responsibility to pass it forward,” he said. “I like to look into people’s eyes and give them the self-confidence and self-esteem that they really matter and it gives them the confidence to go forward.”

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