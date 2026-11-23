A pair of championship contenders go on the road and lock down double-digit wins most agree they desperately need to strengthen their playoff resumes. A pair of teams ahead of them in The Associated Press Top 25 lose and a few others eke out close wins.

When the new poll comes out , those two winners find themselves exactly where they were the week before.

Some might say this scenario would be impossible if those teams were in the Southeastern Conference. But it happened this week — in the Big Ten.

The league that produced the last three national champions is where No. 13 Iowa (9-2) and No. 14 Oregon (8-3) appear stuck in neutral, irking conference fans and leaving its coaches in a state of poll-induced denial.

“I swear to God, I could care less about those guys," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said after the Hawkeyes doubled up Illinois 34-17 on Saturday.

He was speaking of the College Football Playoff selection committee, which will reveal its latest rankings Tuesday. The AP poll voters delivered their verdict Sunday; when it comes to Iowa, both panels have marched pretty much in line all month.

Wins produce a slow rise in rankings, SEC teams start out higher

Since falling out of the poll with a 13-10 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 24, Iowa has won four conference games by an average of 28-8 to rise to 13th.

Oregon's last loss also came Oct. 24, to Illinois. From there, the Ducks have won by an average of 38-17 over Big Ten foes to go from unranked to No. 14.

An SEC comparison: After Alabama lost its second straight league game on Oct. 17 — to Tennessee — it dropped seven notches to No. 13 in the AP poll. The Tide won their next three by a 28-13 average to jump to No. 7 (then moved up to No. 6 after a 47-0 win over Chattanooga last weekend).

In the ACC, No. 8 Wake Forest has risen 13 spots since Oct. 17, over which span the Deacs have won league games by an average of 48-13 (against a weaker schedule than either Oregon or Iowa).

Bottom line: Alabama's move up the AP poll has been smaller than those of the other teams; the CFP started the Crimson Tide at No. 5 on Nov. 3 and has since moved them up two spots.

Where the teams sat when they started their climb back up the standings has made the biggest difference. Alabama never fell below 13th. Iowa and Oregon did.

Apples vs. oranges and Big Ten vs. SEC (and ACC)

That's where strength of schedule could play a role.

A few weeks ago, with CFP rankings about to begin, the SEC put out a news release outlining its resume. The biggest piece of data: The SEC is 10-2 against other Power Four foes. Of those wins, only one — Texas 24, Ohio State 23 in Week 1— came over a team currently ranked in the AP top 25.

Still, that's a hard number to beat down and it's working not only in favor of the SEC but any other contender that took it upon themselves to go up against the SEC early in the season.

In explaining the reason Ohio State was one spot ahead of Iowa in last week's CFP rankings despite having one more loss, selection committee chair Hunter Yurachek leaned on the Buckeyes' game against Texas, while noting Iowa “doesn’t have a comparative non-conference game like being on the road to play Texas."

Now, Ohio State is out of the mix after a loss at Nebraska. But Yurachek made clear that the committee looks at those schedules. And Iowa's only Power Four nonconference opponent is Iowa State — a 16-13 home win in September.

It could get worse for the Big Ten

Not helping the Big Ten's cause is that while Iowa and Oregon were winning, its two highest-ranked teams were losing to unranked conference foes.

In addition to adding to the ‘L’ column, UCLA's loss to Michigan and Indiana's loss to Washington could harm whatever strength-of-schedule metric and eye tests that both the CFP and the AP poll voters use to evaluate the Big Ten.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Texas and No. 7 Tennessee also have losses to conference foes who were unranked at the time. But the Big Ten is paying a bigger price for its setbacks, and given Saturday's results, more backsliding is possible.

Oregon's next opponent: Washington. Iowa's next opponent: Nebraska. Both are unranked.

UCLA's next opponent: No. 15 USC, and the Bruins could be without quarterback Ty Diffenbach. It's an injury that, in college football, could impact voter evaluations of the Bruins as much as the result itself.

More losses among the top-tier teams would likely put the teams that beat them — say, a Washington or Nebraska — in the CFP top-25 mix. That, in a twisted way that only college football can concoct, would make everyone's schedule look tougher, but nobody wants that at the expense of another loss that none of these teams can afford.

UCLA and Oregon simply need victories to make the Big Ten title game. Iowa needs a win and some help. At this point, the automatic bid that is guaranteed with a conference title — no matter what the rankings say — feels like the only sure thing for the Big Ten.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here