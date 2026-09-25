Bijan Robinson runs roughshod over the Packers as the Falcons breeze to a 35-14 victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Bijan Robinson rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns as the Atlanta Falcons capitalized on the return of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and trounced the punchless Green Bay Packers 35-14 on Thursday night.

Atlanta (1-2) erased an early 7-0 deficit by scoring 27 straight points to take control amid a chorus of boos at Lambeau Field. The Falcons outrushed the Packers 242 yards to 17.

Green Bay (1-2) lost a home opener for the first time since falling 30-22 to the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. The Packers had won 13 straight home openers from 2013-25 to share the NFL record with the Miami Dolphins, who also won 13 in a row from 1976-88.

Penix went 18 of 25 for 256 yards with one touchdown and an interception in his first action since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a loss to Carolina on Nov. 16. Atlanta (1-2) had struggled to produce any offense whatsoever with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback the first two weeks of the season.

That wasn’t a problem Thursday.

Robinson and Drake London became the first teammates to each compile at least 150 yards from scrimmage against the Packers at Lambeau Field. London caught nine passes for 194 yards.

Green Bay's Jordan Love went 28 of 53 for 312 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson combined for 17 yards on eight carries.

Love was working behind an offensive line missing left guard Aaron Banks and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele, who tore his patellar tendon Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. Banks was dealing with a toe injury.

Jager Burton, a rookie fifth-round pick from Kentucky, made his first career start at left guard, and 2025 second-round selection Anthony Belton started at right tackle.

The lack of discipline that hindered Green Bay in its first two games cropped up again Thursday.

Green Bay led 7-0 and had forced an apparent third-and-11 incompletion late in the first quarter when Brenton Cox Jr. was called for roughing the passer. Robinson delivered a 55-yard carry on the next play to set up his own 3-yard touchdown run.

The Packers had committed an NFL-high 26 penalties through the first two weeks of the season.

Robinson long run allowed Atlanta to take a snap inside an opponent’s 20-yard line for the first time this season. Atlanta had been the first team since the 2008 Rams not to run any plays in the red zone through the first two weeks of a season.

Atlanta dominated the rest of the first half and led 17-7 at the break.

Nick Folk put Atlanta ahead by hitting a 44-yard field goal with 4:48 left in the second quarter. After Atlanta’s Zach Harrison blocked Trey Smack’s 47-yard field-goal attempt, Penix threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper on third-and-goal with 59 seconds left in the half.

Green Bay wasted a red-zone opportunity on its first drive of the second half when Love couldn’t connect with Christian Watson in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 7. Atlanta extended the lead to 24-7 on its next possession, as Brian Robinson’s 7-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play, 92-yard drive.

Folk added a 31-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter before Love threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden with 8:18 remaining. Bijan Robinson capped the scoring with a 2-yard TD.

Injuries

Falcons: CB A.J. Terrell (groin) didn't play after getting placed on injured reserve this week.

Packers: LB Edgerrin Cooper was evaluated for a concussion in the second half. G Jacob Monk hurt his quadriceps late in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Falcons: At New Orleans on Monday, Oct. 5.

Packers: At Tampa Bay on Oct. 4.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here