Bills agree to sign right guard Torrence to 4-year extension with $46M guaranteed, AP source says

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement to sign starting right guard O’Cyrus Torrence to a four-year contract extension with $46 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The agreement represents the Bills’ latest major investment in keeping much of their offensive line intact for the long term.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been announced by the team.

Torrence was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Florida, and was entering the final season of his rookie contract. The 26-year-old has been a starter since his rookie season and part of a line that’s played a key role in protecting Josh Allen, and a unit that assisted in James Cook to lead the NFL in yards rushing last season.

Torrence has 57 career starts, including playoffs, and was part of a line that allowed the NFL’s fewest sacks in both 2023 and 2024.

The group has been mostly together since 2024. The only change entering this season is at left guard, with Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett competing for the starting job left open following David Edwards’ free-agent departure to New Orleans in March.

Otherwise, the four returning starters, including left tackle Dion Dawkins, are now under contract through at least the 2027 season.

In March, the Bills signed center Connor McGovern to a four-year, $52 million contract to prevent him from entering free agency.

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