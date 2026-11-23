ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Having spent the past month beating up on backup quarterbacks and a variety of the NFL’s more inferior teams, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills finally get a chance to begin validating their AFC-leading 9-1 record.

Buffalo prepares to renew what has become one of the league’s marquee non-divisional rivalries by hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) in a Thursday night showdown to be played in front of a national TV prime-time Thanksgiving holiday audience.

Forgive Bills coach Joe Brady for not buying into the hype by suggesting Monday he approaches each game with the same level of importance rather than ride what he called “the roller-coaster of emotions.”

As theme-park fixtures go, the past 10 matchups since 2020 have featured plenty of breathtaking ups, downs and hair-raising loops in which Allen and Mahomes have combined to score 51 touchdowns (41 passing and 10 rushing).

And yet Brady did eventually deviate from his familiar refrain of referring to Buffalo’s next opponent as being nameless and faceless. Out of respect, he referenced coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as being among the league’s elite.

Since 2020, Buffalo has the regular-season edge, going 5-1 with five straight wins. It’s in the playoffs where the Chiefs have owned Buffalo by going 4-0, including conference championship game victories in the 2020 and ’24 seasons.

Though a Super Bowl berth isn’t on the line, playoff seeding is up for grabs.

Just as important for the Bills is showing their best start to a season since 1991 is no fluke.

Buffalo has defeated the likes of Detroit, Minnesota and the Rams, who enter Week 12 with a combined record of 21-9. And yet, the Bills also must overcome the perception of padding their record against one-win teams such as the Chargers and Miami.

Most notably, Buffalo is coming off a four-game stretch in which it faced a string of backup and third-stringer quarterbacks, capped by a 26-9 win over the Dolphins on Sunday in which Kyle McCord made his second NFL start.

To the Bills defense’s credit, it has combined to allow one touchdown, 37 points and 221 average yards over that stretch. And yet, this is still the same unit that opened the season allowing an average 28.5 points and 387 yards over its first six outings .

The Chiefs enter Monday leading the NFL in yards offense (397) yards and rank seventh with 27 points per outing.

Coordinator Jim Leonhard is impressed by his defense’s development, while fully appreciating the task ahead — and with only four days to prepare.

“I like the challenge,” Leonhard said. “It’s always fun to play great teams in this league. And whether you’re playing them on a long week or a short week, it’s always a good battle.”

What’s working

Holding the lead. The Bills have not trailed over the past 277 minutes and 13 seconds. The run dates to Allen’s 9-yard TD pass to Khalil Shakir giving Buffalo a 13-7 lead over Las Vegas in the second quarter of an eventual 33-30 win on Oct. 18.

What needs help

Red-zone offense. Buffalo settled for three field goals on five trips inside Miami’s 20. Though the Bills have come away with points on all 41 red-zone drives (26 TDs and 15 field goals) this season, they’ve combined for six TDs and six field goals in their past three outings.

Stock up

Greg Rousseau. With two sacks against Miami, the sixth-year player has a single-season high of 10 and enters Monday ranking second in the NFL behind Houston’s Will Anderson (11 1/2).

Stock down

Allen. Productive as he’s been, he has thrown as many touchdown passes (five) as he has interceptions in his past four starts. Fortunately for Buffalo, opposing offenses haven’t been able to capitalize. Off those five interceptions, opponents have been limited to scoring a TD and a field goal after both times after taking over the ball inside Buffalo’s 25.

Injuries

Starting CB Christian Benford’s status bares monitoring after sitting out Sunday with a groin issue. ... TE Dalton Kincaid is expected to return after missing one game with thumb/ankle issues.

Key number

28-4 — Bills record vs. QBs with 16 or fewer starts since 2019 after beating Miami.

Next steps

Allen vs. Mahomes. Buckle up.

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