Bills surge in 2nd half in 36-10 win over Baltimore in outing Ravens lose Jackson, Huntly to injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and scored another rushing, and the Buffalo Bills overcame a sloppy first half in a 36-10 win over Baltimore on Sunday in an outing the Ravens lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and his backup Tyler Huntley to injuries in the first half.

Dalton Kincaid, with a 23-yard touchdown catch, and DJ Moore, with an 11-yarder, scored on consecutive fourth-quarter possessions and the AFC East-leading Bills are off to their ninth 6-1 start in franchise history. James Cook also scored on a 5-yard run and Buffalo has won nine straight under Allen coming out of its bye week.

Buffalo’s defense forced three turnovers plus a fourth down stop, added four sacks and limited the Ravens to 144 total yards.

Though the Ravens were short-handed at quarterback, the outing for Buffalo was considered a step forward for a much-criticized defense that was among the NFL’s statistically worst defense and had allowed 29 or more points in five of six outings.

The Ravens (4-4) have lost three straight and Jackson’s much-anticipated return after missing three games with an ankle injury lasted one play. He hurt the thumb on his right throwing hand on Baltimore’s first snap from scrimmage when his hand struck Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau’s arm while attempting a pass to Zay Flowers.

Backup Tyler Huntley took over and hurt his toe while being sacked and losing a fumble to close Baltimore’s fourth series.

Derrick Henry scored Baltimore’s lone touchdown on a 2-yard run.

Emergency third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano, an undrafted rookie out of Connecticut, finished the game and went 10 of 21 for 91 yards with an interception in his NFL debut.

Jackson returned to the sideline with his thumb in a splint, though it’s unclear if he or Huntley will be available to play on a short week. Baltimore hosts Jacksonville on Thursday night.

The Bills finally took control after the Ravens cut Buffalo's lead to 16-10 on Tyler Loop’s 26-yard field goal to open the second half. After settling for a touchdown and three field goals in the first half, Buffalo scored touchdowns on three of its first four second-half drives. It began with Cook’s 5-yard run set up by Allen’s 49-yard completion to Moore.

Allen finished 21 of 34 for 289 with two TDs passing and an interception. He also won his 102nd career game (including playoffs) to move ahead of Tom Brady for third among players through their first nine seasons.

Otherwise, the game was mistake filled. The game featured five turnovers (three by Baltimore). Loop missed a 34-yard field-goal attempt. Henry had a rushing touchdown negated by a holding penalty. And the Bills were hampered by being flagged 10 times for 87 yards.

Milestones

— Buffalo's Tyler Bass was good on all three field-goal attempts, including a 56-yarder. He has now hit 21 straight attempts in breaking franchise record of 18 set by Rian Lindell in 2007. Bass missed all of last season with pelvis and groin injuries, with his most recent miss coming in December 2024.

— Henry’s touchdown was the 136th from scrimmage in his career, tying Marshall Faulk for fourth on the NFL list.

Injuries

Ravens: CB Nate Wiggins was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter.

Bills: WR Josh Palmer was ruled out after hurting his right hamstring. He pulled up while attempting to run down a deep pass in the first quarter.

Up next

Ravens: Host Jacksonville on Thursday night.

Bills: Travel for “Monday Night Football” matchup at the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 9.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here