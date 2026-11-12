Billy Richmond III leads 5 players in double figures as No. 19 Arkansas beats Robert Morris 76-53

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Billy Richmond III led five Arkansas players in double figures with 16 points and the 19th-ranked Razorbacks beat Robert Morris 76-53 on Wednesday night.

Cooper Bowser added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Davion Thompson had 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Arkansas finished with 25 assists on 31 baskets.

Coming off a blowout loss to then-No. 9 Virginia in Washington, the Razorbacks (2-1) got off to a slow start, trailing for most of the first 15 minutes. Arkansas went on runs of 12-2 to close the first half and 16-1 midway through the second to break the game open.

Arkansas freshman Jordan Smith Jr. scored just three points on 1-of-8 shooting after scoring 20 and 19 points in his first two games. Fellow five-star recruit Miikka Muurinen scored two points and was held without a field goal.

Richmond, a second-team preseason All-Southeastern Conference selection and Arkansas’ only returner from last year, shot 8 of 14 from the floor, and the Razorbacks shot 50% as a team. JJ Andrews added 11 points and Jeremiah Wilkinson had 10.

Robert Morris (0-3), which was picked second in the preseason Horizon League poll, came undone on the interior. Arkansas outrebounded the Colonials 45-21 and outscored the visitors 44-20 in the paint.

Ace Valentine led Robert Morris with 13 points.

Up next

Robert Morris hosts Division III Capital on Sunday.

Arkansas hosts Central Arkansas on Friday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here