LAS VEGAS (AP) — B.J. Davis scored 10 of his 27 points in overtime, including five free throws down the stretch, and Creighton beat No. 22 Gonzaga 97-89 on Friday night in a Players Era 16 bracket final.

The Bluejays will play No. 25 Louisville in the championship game on Saturday night. Louisville beat Tennessee 84-64.

Davis also had 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Wes Enis scored 28 points, and Austin Swartz added 11 for Creighton (7-1).

Chauncey Wiggins led Gonzaga (5-2) with 22 points, while Davis Fogle scored 21.

Davis drove for a layup to put Creighton ahead 86-83 with 1:58 remaining in overtime. After a Gonzaga miss, Fredrick King scored on a layup. Gonzaga then turned the ball over and Davis made a 3-pointer to give Creighton a 91-83 lead.

Fogle answered with a 3-pointer to pull Gonzaga within 91-86 with 33 seconds remaining.

Davis was fouled with 32.9 seconds left and made both free throws. Wiggins hit a deep 3-pointer with 26.4 seconds remaining to cut Creighton’s lead to 93-89. Enis made both free throws to extend the lead to 95-89.

Davis was fouled after another Gonzaga miss and made both free throws to seal the victory.

Creighton trailed by three with 1:12 remaining in regulation when Swartz converted a three-point play to tie the game at 79. Gonzaga’s Xaivian Lee was fouled with 1:11 left and made both free throws to give the Bulldogs an 81-79 lead.

Swartz hit a fadeaway jumper to tie the game at 81 with 58.8 seconds remaining. Fogle missed a jumper in the lane, and Creighton took possession with 30 seconds left. Davis launched a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, but the shot went in and out.

Up next

Creighton: Plays No. 25 Louisville in the Players Era 16 championship game Saturday night.

Gonzaga: Hosts Eastern Oregon on Tuesday.

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