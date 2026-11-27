CHICAGO (AP) — The injury-depleted Chicago Blackhawks placed veteran forward Patrick Kane on injured reserve with a lower-body injury before Friday's game against the Rangers and recalled forward Landon Slaggert from Rockford of the AHL.

Kane's moved to the IR, retroactive to Wednesday, means the NHL's all-time leading American-born scorer will miss at least seven days. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said that in a “best-case scenario” the 38-year-old might return at Nashville on Thursday.

Chicago is already without star center Connor Bedard, sidelined for about four months after undergoing right shoulder surgery on Monday. Defenseman Bowen Byram is skating, but remains out with an upper-body injury and his return date remains unclear. He has played in just six games after being acquired from Buffalo in an offseason trade.

Blashill said he didn't believe Kane, a nine-time All-Star in his 20th season and second tour with Chicago, would be out long term. But, then he hedged.

“But I don't want to say that without knowing for sure, but we didn't put him on the LTIR (long-term inured reserve),” Blashill said. “We anticipate this is something that can be managed and he could be back sooner than later.”

Kane has two goals and 16 assists in 22 games this season. He returned to the Blackhawks, who drafted him first overall in 2007, in July after signing a two-year, $16 million contract.

The 24-year-old Slaggert has four goals and six assists in 20 games for Rockford. He has played in 102 career NHL games with the Blackhawks over three seasons, recording six goals and 11 assists.

In a minor move Friday, Chicago recalled forward Dillon Boucher from Rockford and assigned forward Dominic Toninato to its AHL affiliate.

After an abysmal start, the Blackhawks (9-14-2) enter Friday having won three straight and are 4-1-1 in their last six games.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here