Blue Jackets re-sign center Adam Fantilli to a 6-year, $82.5 million contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets re-signed center Adam Fantilli to a six-year, $82.5-million contract on Thursday.

Fantilli was a restricted free agent and missed the first week of training camp as the two sides worked on a deal. He becomes the Blue Jackets' highest-paid player with a contract that averages $13.75 million per year.

The 21-year-old Canadian was the third overall pick by Columbus in the 2023 NHL draft after winning the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey at the University of Michigan.

Fantilli was second on the team with 24 goals and was third in scoring with 59 points last season. He is the third player in franchise history with multiple 20-goal campaigns before turning 22.

“Adam Fantilli has all of the tools you look for in a player — speed, size, skill — along with a competitive drive to succeed,” general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He is one of the most exciting young players in the NHL and a big part of what we are building in Columbus, so this is a very exciting day for our organization and our fans."

Chicago's Connor Bedard and Anaheim's Leo Carlsson — the top two picks in the 2023 draft — both signed five-year contracts. Bedard's averages $15 million while the Ducks matched an offer sheet from the Philadelphia Flyers that had an $18 million per season average.

San Jose's Will Smith was picked fourth overall but remains on the final year of his entry-level contract.

Fantilli is expected to center Columbus' top line with Kirill Marchenko and Valeri Nichushkin. Marchenko led the Blue Jackets with 27 goals while Nichushkin was acquired from Colorado during the offseason.

Defenseman and reigning Norris Trophy winner Zach Werenski has two years remaining on his contract as the Blue Jackets look to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

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