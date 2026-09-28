Bo Nix and Talanoa Hufanga lead the Broncos past the Rams 30-26 in a Sunday night thriller

DENVER (AP) — Bo Nix's keeper from inches outside the goal line with 47 seconds left powered the Broncos past the Rams 30-26 on Sunday night, capping a wild final five minutes that included a 66-yard pick-6 by Denver and a quick touchdown response by Los Angeles.

After Nix put the Broncos (2-1) in front, Matthew Stafford drove the Rams (1-2) to the Denver 14, where he spiked the ball with 2 seconds left. A false start moved the ball back to the 19. The Rams sent out five receivers but safety Talanoa Hufanga secured his second interception, this one in the end zone.

“Obviously a gutsy win,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said.

Hufanga's 66-yard pick-6 with 4:49 left gave Denver its first lead at 23-19. Hufanga jumped in front of running back Kyren Williams, cradled Stafford’s pass and weaved his way down the field and into the end zone.

Just four plays later, Stafford hit Konata Mumpfield from 48 yards out when cornerback Riley Moss fell down, restoring the Rams' lead at 26-23.

Nix drove Denver 65 yards in 10 plays with the aid of three defensive penalties and, with the ball nearly touching the goal line, leaped over the pile for the go-ahead TD. Nix had completions of 39 and 21 yards on that drive.

The Broncos trailed 16-0 at halftime but it was tied going into the fourth after Nix threw a pair of touchdown passes and made two 2-point conversion throws.

Harrison Mevis' fourth field goal, which followed an interception by Josh Wallace, restored LA's lead at 19-16. He was also good from 36, 35 and 40 yards before halftime.

Trailing 16-0 at the break, the Broncos finally revved up their sputtering offense and cut their deficit in half on Nix's 5-yard strike to Pat Bryant and 2-point conversion pass to Jaylen Waddle on a frozen-rope throw between the hands of Wallace midway through the third quarter.

The Broncos tied it on another touchdown and 2-pointer. Nate Adkins caught an 8-yard throw from Nix, who found Bryant again to tie the game .

The Rams dominated Denver before halftime, outgaining the Broncos by more than 200 yards in the first half while piling up 17 first downs to five, outrushing them 87 yards to 21 and outgaining them 186 yards to 46 through the air.

But it was only 16-0 at halftime because the Rams kept stalling and settling for field goals after Stafford hit tight end Tyler Higbee with a 5-yard touchdown throw on the Rams' second possession.

Injuries

Rams: CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder) got hurt just before halftime while guarding Courtland Sutton and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. LA lost two tight ends on its first touchdown drive, although Terrance Ferguson (ankle) returned on the Rams' next series. Also injured on the drive was Colby Parkinson (shoulder).

Broncos: Denver was without its Game 2 hero, rookie RB Jonah Coleman, who went on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain after his TD run secured the Broncos' 20-13 win over Jacksonville. RB R.J. Harvey was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter and cleared to return.

Up next

Rams: At Philadelphia next Sunday.

Broncos: Visit San Francisco next Sunday.

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