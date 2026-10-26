Bo Nix's 62-yard TD sprint shifts everything for the Broncos ahead of the Chiefs showdown

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Bo Nix might not be all the way back but the Denver Broncos quarterback certainly looked like his old self.

After scuffling for six weeks, Nix raced untouched for a 62-yard touchdown, the longest by a QB in franchise history, and threw a screen pass that went for a 52-yard TD in Denver's 30-16 win at Arizona on Sunday, the most decisive win yet during the Broncos' 5-2 start.

“We see in practice how athletic he is,” teammate Zach Allen said. “Bo is Bo. We're glad he's our guy. When he's making plays, he gets the whole team juiced up.”

It's just the kind of performance the Broncos — especially Nix — needed ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) with first place in the AFC West on the line.

“We owe them one,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. “They kind of embarrassed us last time we stepped on the field with them and we’re looking forward to that challenge."

The Broncos were blown out at Kansas City in their season opener, where they missed some two dozen tackles and watched reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III rush for 173 yards in the Chiefs' 31-10 victory.

“There’s so much football left to be played that I’m not really concerned about standings or anything like that yet, but they are a very, very good football team and are at the top of the league again and they’ve been a litmus test since I’ve been in the NFL," McGlinchey said. "It’s going to be a great challenge, and I’m super excited for it.”

What’s working

Nix's legs. After appearing hesitant to run for the first six weeks coming off two ankle surgeries, Nix burst through the heart of the Cardinals defense for the 62-yard touchdown run that broke a 6-6 tie and turned the game in Denver's favor.

What needs help

Nix's arm. The 52-yard TD was almost all RJ Harvey, who caught the ball in the left flat, navigated through defenders and raced into the end zone. Nix finished 15 of 29 for 222 yards, modest numbers but a jump from the 107 and 123 yards he had through the air in his previous two games. It's a start, but Nix needs to continue this upward trend with two tough games ahead of the bye week.

Stock up

ILB Alex Singleton collected 19 tackles, including a dozen solo Sunday along with one of Denver's three sacks. He leads the league with 87 tackles. Singleton has recorded double-digit tackles in 30 games since joining the Broncos in 2022, which is fourth-most among all NFL players in that span.

Stock down

Coach Sean Payton for calling the end-around that got WR Jaylen Waddle hurt in the closing minutes. Payton closed his post-game interview by saying, "Why didn’t anybody ask me about the dumb reverse call? ... All right, I’m going to answer. Everyone ask the question. It was awful. I’m sorry. If you look it up — in 2008, in a similar situation, even a more radical reverse, (former Saints RB Reggie Bush) fumbled, Tampa Bay beat us. I know better. Every once in a while you fall in love with a play. That would have been a good question.”

Injuries

Waddle suffered a chest injury on a trick play late in the game. Allen tweaked his right hamstring but said after the game he was fine. CB Pat Surtain II is set to return to action next weekend after missing three games with a sprained right ankle, and S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) might also return against the Chiefs.

Key number

5 — players who have both rushed and passed for touchdowns of 50-plus yards in a single game. They are: Nix on Sunday, Justin Fields against Detroit in 2022, Lamar Jackson against Miami in 2022, Cam Newton against Atlanta in 2012 and Ace Parker against Brooklyn in 1938.

Next steps

The Broncos host the Chiefs, who were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten by the Seahawks on Sunday night.

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