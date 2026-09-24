Bowness' culture change, refocused Werenski key to Blue Jackets ending postseason drought

Columbus Blue Jackets

Last season: 40-30-12, missed playoffs.

COACH: Rick Bowness (21-11-5 over half a season with Columbus; 331-419-48-42 overall over 15 seasons with six other teams).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 1 vs. Buffalo.

DEPARTURES: C Boone Jenner, LW Mason Marchment.

ADDITIONS: RW Valeri Nichushkin, LW Ryan Lomberg.

GOALIES: Jet Greaves (26-19-9, 2.60 goals-against average, .908 save percentage), Pheonix Copley (0-1-0, 3.07, .893).

What to expect

The Blue Jackets have not made the playoffs since 2020. Bowness promised a culture change after they went 2-8-1 down the stretch last season: “Now I have a reference point to them and I can go to them in October and I can go to them in November, ‘That’s the stuff that hurts us in March and April that you will not get away with then and you will not get away with in the playoffs.’ So that helps. That seed has been planted.”

The offseason drama continued when Norris Trophy winner Zach Werenski vetoed a trade to Dallas and Adam Fantilli signed a six-year extension after missing a week of training camp. Fantilli, the third overall pick in the 2023 draft, has increased his point totals in his three seasons.

The Blue Jackets will need to get off to a strong start if they want to shed all of that. Seven of their first nine games are at home.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Werenski is one of three defensemen with at least 20 goals in each of the previous two seasons. Kirill Marchenko has led the team in goals the past three seasons. Greaves emerged as a No. 1 goalie last season and will be counted on for more starts with Elvis Merzlikins (14-11-3, 3.40, .883) out for an extended period due to offseason shoulder surgery.

The not so good: Special teams. Columbus had the fifth-worst penalty killing unit in the league last season and was 22nd on the power play. Backup goalie remains a question mark the first half of the season with either Copley or Cam Talbot.

Players to watch

Werenski joined Canada's Duncan Keith and Sweden's Nicklas Lidstrom as the only players to win an Olympic gold medal and Norris Trophy in the same season. Nichushkin — a three-time, 20-goal scorer with Colorado — was acquired to add depth at forward and also upgrade the power play. He averaged under 18 minutes of ice time last season, but that is expected to increase with his new team. Center Charlie Coyle has emerged as a solid two-way center who can anchor the second or third line. Lomberg was also added in the offseason to provide toughness alongside Mathieu Olivier.

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