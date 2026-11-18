SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 21 points and Davis Fogle added 16 as No. 22 Gonzaga beat Montana State 74-62 on Tuesday night in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga (3-1) bounced back from an 81-80 loss to LSU on a last-second 3-pointer Saturday at Spokane Arena off campus. The defeat dropped the Zags eight spots in the AP Top 25 this week.

Cavin Holden scored 23 points for Montana State (2-3), and Christian King added 10. The Bobcats were hurt by 39% shooting from the floor, while Gonzaga outrebounded them 47-21.

Montana State started strong, hitting four 3-pointers — three by Holden — in the first six minutes to build a 16-6 lead.

Gonzaga replied with a 19-2 run for a 25-18 advantage. The Bulldogs hit nine of 11 field goals at one point as they stretched the lead to 34-23.

Gonzaga led 41-28 at halftime after shooting 61% from the floor. Montana State shot 37% in the first, but Holden had 15 points at the break.

Gonzaga started slowly in the second half, and Montana State pulled to 50-44 with 12 minutes left. The Zags went 1 for 11 from the field but still held a 56-49 lead as Montana State could not capitalize.

Gonzaga went on an 8-0 run to build a 68-55 lead with 4:19 left.

It was a matchup of teams that are preseason favorites to win their respective conferences, Gonzaga in the Pac-12 and Montana State in the Big Sky.

It also was the first meeting between the programs since 1996.

Up next

Montana State plays at High Point on Thursday.

Gonzaga plays Kansas State next Tuesday in Las Vegas.

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