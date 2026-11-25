ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Receiver Brandon Aiyuk has agreed on a deal to join the Washington Commanders' practice squad, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday.

Aiyuk has not yet signed the deal, the person said, and is not expected to sign on Wednesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced by the team.

Aiyuk has not played in the NFL for more than two years since injuring his right knee in October 2024, but said this month he’s healthy and wants to return to the league. He cleared waivers Tuesday, which allowed him to visit with any team after the 49ers released him. Washington was his first, and only, visit.

It's unclear how long it will take Aiyuk to get up to speed to play for the Commanders, who have seven regular-season games left. His last game was on Oct. 20, 2024, against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 28-year-old Aiyuk had a messy exit from San Francisco, as the 49ers previously voided more than $26 million in the receiver’s contract for 2026 for failing to participate in meetings and other team activities when he was rehabilitating his knee injury, which occurred just seven games into the 2024 season. He was coming off a 2023 season when he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns and was a second-team All-Pro.

Over the summer, Aiyuk claimed on social media that he would sign with the Commanders “Tomorrow” if the 49ers released him. Now, he is set to be reunited with his friend and former college teammate, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels. The two played together at Arizona State.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow in San Francisco contributed to this report.

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