Brandon Miller scores career-high 39 points as Hornets beat Wizards 110-103

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored a career-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 110-103 on Monday night for their third win in four games to open the season.

Starters Coby White (left calf) and Kon Knueppel (left hamstring) and top reserve Grant Williams (right hamstring) each have yet to play this season for the Hornets, who have managed their absences well so far.

Miller scored 27 points in the middle two quarters as Charlotte took control.

The fourth-year guard topped 30 points for the 14th time in his career and scored 30 in back-to-back games for the fourth time. A 2023 first-round pick out of Alabama, Miller a week ago signed a five-year, $209 million contract extension .

Naz Reid finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who had a seemingly comfortable 98-84 lead with 5:15 to play.

But the Wizards (2-2), who were seeking their first 3-1 start since the 2022-23 season, knocked down five 3-pointers down the stretch and got as close as 103-100 with 1:13 to play.

Miller hit a jumper and later made a free throw for his final three points to make it 106-100 with 38.3 seconds left.

Grayson Allen added 15 points and Moussa Diabate had 11 points and 17 rebounds for Charlotte.

Anthony Davis had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Trae Young scored 22 points and Kyshawn George added 20 points for Washington. Wizards forward Justin Champagnie suffered a right foot injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Washington was again without A.J. Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, whose debut has been delayed by a sprained left ankle.

Davis' personal win streak against Charlotte ended. The Hornets had lost 10 straight games in which the oft-injured Davis had played against them, dating to March 2016.

Up next

Wizards: Visit Cleveland on Wednesday.

Hornets: Visit Detroit on Wednesday.

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