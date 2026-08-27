Braves beat Dodgers 6-5 on walk-off single by pinch-hitter Ha-Seong Kim

ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ha-Seong Kim singled home Lane Thomas with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Thomas doubled to right field against Tanner Scott (1-5) before the Dodgers intentionally walked Austin Riley to get to Kim. Scott also took the loss in Tuesday's series opener .

Victor Mederos (3-1) pitched a perfect ninth.

Matt Olson hit his 37th homer for Atlanta and Sean Murphy hit his first. Tommy Edman went deep for Los Angeles and drove in three runs in this back-and-forth matchup of NL division leaders.

Edman's two-run shot in the third put the Dodgers ahead 3-1.

The Braves responded in the fourth. Austin Riley had a sacrifice fly and Drake Baldwin hit a two-run double for a 4-3 lead. Baldwin finished with three hits.

Murphy's homer made it 5-3 in the sixth.

The Dodgers tied it in the seventh when Mookie Betts singled to drive in Shohei Ohtani and Edman drew a bases-loaded walk. After issuing that free pass, Didier Fuentes got Kyle Tucker to line out and induced a double-play grounder from Alek Thomas to keep it tied.

The Braves loaded the bases in the eighth, but Mauricio Dubón grounded into a double play.

Atlanta starter AJ Smith-Shawver allowed three runs on five hits in five innings. The Dodgers' Roki Sasaki allowed four runs on six hits before leaving with a blister with one out in the fourth.

Up next

Braves LHP Chris Sale (12-9, 2.20 ERA) faces Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-7, 2.61) on Thursday night as Los Angeles seeks to avoid a three-game sweep.

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