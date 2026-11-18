SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil 's Senate approved on Wednesday a plan by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to control his government’s spending and increase revenues after his reelection late October led market analysts to worry about Brazil’s economy. The 81-year-old leader came back with a series of incentives to voters after losing the first round of voting to Flávio Bolsonaro .

The Brazilian government’s fiscal package, which will also have to be approved by the lower house, introduces new rules to slow down the growth of spending, limits corporate tax breaks and closes loopholes. It seeks to improve the ‌public finances by up to 60 billion reais (about $10 billion) next year.

Lula’s move is laying bare the challenges ahead of his fourth nonconsecutive administration, as it already has many critics left and right. Many of his supporters see the plan as a risk to welfare programs, while his critics among market agents deem it to be too shy.

Many analysts say Lula's fiscal package is too dependent on boosting revenues rather than cutting expenses. That perception has led to the depreciation of Brazilian assets in recent days, including the country's real currency. Lula is yet to announce who will be his finance minister for the new term.

Lula’s victories in 2002 and 2022 also sparked immediate depreciation of Brazilian assets, but stock markets eventually recovered from high losses.

Ahead of the runoff election, Lula rolled out costly initiatives, including a 15% increase in his flagship welfare program Bolsa Família, or Family Grant . That measure alone will cost 5.8 billion reais ($1 billion) this year and around 22 billion reais ($3.7 billion) next year, according to Brazilian government figures.

The minimum monthly benefit per family rose in October to 691 reais ($117) from 600 reais ($102). The average benefit will increase from 675 reais ($115) to 777 reais ($132).

Other major measures of the Lula administration included subsidized credit and debt-relief programs for small businesses and low-income earners, temporary federal fuel tax cuts, and proposed zero-fare weekend public transportation. Additionally, Congress passed legislation shortening the weekly workweek without cutting pay.

Low income voters were key for Lula’s victory. Students, who also led Lula’s charge to keep the presidency, took to Sao Paulo’s Brigadeiro Faria Lima avenue on Tuesday to protest against the government’s fiscal package. That artery of the metropolis hosts many of its banks and brokers.

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