Bregman lifts Cubs to victory over Cardinals in 10 innings.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alex Bregman drove in the go-ahead run with a 10th-inning double and the Chicago Cubs went on to a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Bregman went 9 for 18 as the Cubs took three games in the four-game series, with six doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Bregman scored the final run on a double by Ian Happ off Luis Gastelum (2-2).

Jacob Webb (4-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win and Aaron Civale finished to get his first save of the season.

WHITE SOX 2, YANKEES 1, 11 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Tristan Peters drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning to force in automatic runner Chase Meidroth and Chicago edged the Yankees, beating New York in extra innings for a second straight game.

The White Sox loaded the bases on Munetaka Murakami’s intentional walk and Sam Antonacci’s infield single. Fernando Cruz (4-5) struck out Colson Montgomery after falling behind 3-0 in the count, but then walked Peters on four pitches.

Seranthony Dominguez (4-3) pitched a scoreless 11th for the win as the White Sox took the last two of their four-game series with New York. First-place Chicago moved two games ahead of Cleveland in the AL Central.

The Yankees, who blew an early lead on Wednesday and lost 6-5 in 12 innings , fell 3 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East.

RAYS 3, RANGERS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, Jonny DeLuca also went deep and seven pitchers combined on a two-hitter for Tampa Bay in a victory over Texas.

Bryan Baker converted his 30th save of the season and 19th in a row with a scoreless ninth. Garrett Cleavinger (3-3) picked up the win as AL East-leading Tampa Bay moved a season-best 20 games over .500 (64-44).

Ben Peoples (0-1) took the loss.

Mullins hit his 13th homer with two outs in the eighth, looping an opposite field fly ball that landed beyond the short wall down the left-field line on the first pitch he saw from Peoples.

Texas threatened in the ninth after Nickey Lopez won two ABS challenges on third-strike calls to draw a leadoff walk. But Victor Mesa Jr. tracked down a line drive into the right-field corner to deny pinch-hitter Evan Carter of extra bases before Baker escaped with a strikeout of Ezequiel Duran to end the game with runners on first and second.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kody Clemens hit a game-ending grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning as Minnesota beat Kansas City after being no-hit by Noah Cameron until the seventh .

After Cameron threw eight shutout innings in his career-long start, Royals closer Lucas Erceg retired the first two batters, then hit Ryan Jeffers with a 2-0 pitch.

Royce Lewis singled, Josh Bell walked to load the bases and Matt Strahm (3-4) relieved Erceg before Clemens smacked his 0-2 slider into the flower box above right-center field for his second career slam and the sixth walk-off grand slam in Twins history. Brian Dozier had the last one in 2018.

Cameron threw 97 pitches, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out seven batters and stretching his individual streak to 16 consecutive scoreless innings. Jeffers hit a clean single to right-center field to start the seventh and end the bid for Kansas City’s first no-hitter since Bret Saberhagen in 1991.

Twins closer Yoendrys Gómez pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory. Minnesota (55-55) improved to 10-2-1 in 13 series since June 12.

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski homered and Atlanta overcame a three-run deficit to beat Washington.

Ozzie Albies’ two-run single in the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie for the Braves, who managed just four hits. Eight of Atlanta’s last nine games have been decided by one run.

Victor Mederos (1-0) picked up the first win of his four-year career, giving up a run in an inning of work. Dylan Lee worked a perfect eighth and Raisel Iglesias earned a save for the second straight night, giving him 23 on the season.

Daylen Lile hit two of the three solo home runs for the Nationals off Braves starter Grant Holmes. Lile has 13 for the season. The third was by Luis Garcia Jr., who also had a run-scoring triple and was 3 for 5.

The Nationals have hit 48 homers in July. That is one off the franchise for a month of 49 set in September 2012.

REDS 3, PIRATES 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz scored on fielder’s choice in the ninth inning to lift Cincinnati to a victory over Pittsburgh in the opening game of a four-game series.

Cincinnati loaded the bases against Gregory Soto (5-3) with one out. Lowe grounded softly to second for a potential game-ending double play but beat the throw as De La Cruz scored easily. De La Cruz hit three doubles, stole two bases and had an RBI.

Emilio Pagan (3-1) got the win.

Pirates opener Yohan Ramírez pitched two scoreless innings allowing one hit with a walk and four strikeouts in his first career start after 208 relief appearances, the most by a Pirates pitcher before making a start.

The previous franchise mark was set by Michael Feliz who made his first start in 2019 after 156 relief appearances.

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