Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski matches career worsts in runs allowed and walks in rough start vs. Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski had a rare off night on Wednesday.

Misiorowski surrendered five runs and five hits in four innings against the Chicago Cubs. The 6-foot-7 right-hander struck out five and walked four in his 26th start this season and 40th of his career.

The five earned runs and four walks matched Misiorowski’s career highs. He surrendered three earned runs or fewer in his first 25 starts this year.

The 24-year-old Misiorowski is the front-runner for the NL Cy Young Award in his second big league season. His ERA rose to 1.97, which still leads the majors. He also has an MLB-best 227 strikeouts in 155 innings.

Misiorowski's trouble began in the first inning. He issued a leadoff walk to Pete Crow-Armstrong and surrendered a two-run homer by Alex Bregman with one out.

The Cubs added three more in the second. Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI single before Misiorowski walked Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki, loading the bases. One batter later, Bregman grounded a two-run single up the middle for a 5-3 lead in hot, muggy conditions at Wrigley Field.

Misiorowski shut out the Cubs in his last two innings, and the NL Central-leading Brewers had a 6-5 advantage when he departed.

Misiorowski had won his last three starts coming into the night.

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