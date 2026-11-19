Garett Bolles overcame a troubled childhood and a difficult path to the NFL to become an All-Pro left tackle for a Denver Broncos team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Diagnosed with a learning disability growing up, Bolles struggled as a teenager. He was suspended and expelled from school, battled drug and alcohol issues and even spent time in jail for vandalism.

But Bolles' life turned around when his former lacrosse coach, Greg Freeman, and his wife, Emily, took him in after he was kicked out of his home at age 18. They gave him structure, mentorship and instilled in him the value of focusing on family, faith and football.

“Faith, family, football, that’s my why, that’s my purpose, that’s what has helped me get to where I’m at today,” Bolles said on the AP’s “Football Unfiltered” podcast.

Bolles’ journey to the NFL began at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, after he served a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He went to the University of Utah after two years at the junior college and was selected by the Broncos with the 20th pick in the first round of the 2017 draft.

Bolles made the AP’s second-team All-Pro roster in 2020 and first team last season when he also earned Pro Bowl honors.

"I wouldn’t have any of this if it wasn’t for that program,” Bolles said of his time at Snow College. “Everyone has different paths. Mine wasn’t the easiest. … I just love that place, the teachers, the professors, the people that have given me everything to this point. I love giving back to them.”

Bolles and his wife are donating $5 million to Snow College to fund the construction of the Garett and Natalie Bolles Academic Center, which will be located in the north end zone of Terry Foote Stadium. The center will provide academic support and additional resources to Snow College athletes and students.

“I wasn’t the best student in high school, but I had to go down to Snow College and realize who I was as a person,” Bolles said. “I met my beautiful wife there. We have three beautiful kids because of that school. And to be able to go down there and to give back to that community that has given me so much, that has cheered me on through the years, that has helped me bring myself to Utah and being a first-round draft pick for the Denver Broncos. I want kids to understand if you just put in the work, if you wanna use Snow College as an opportunity to prevail in the workforce or to play football or to go to the next level, you can. But it’s gonna take time, it’s going to take effort, it’s gonna take being diligent and you’re gonna have to find out what your why is and why you do what you do.

"And you can have an amazing story like me, or a story that’s yourself, but whatever it is, I want this building to be special. And I want the building to show these kids that they can go do something great and to be able to come back here and to leave a legacy like I did.”

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