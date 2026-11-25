BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns came back from their bye week in better shape when it comes to their playoff hopes.

The Browns moved up to the sixth seed in the AFC with Pittsburgh's loss at Philadelphia on Sunday and saw their deficit in the AFC North reduced to one game after Cincinnati's last-second defeat at Washington on Monday night.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are both 6-4, but the Browns have the tiebreaker by virtue of a better record in division games.

Despite everything falling into place last weekend, the focus remains on the immediate future and Sunday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Definitely a fun way to celebrate the bye. Everything else is going to take care of itself once we get toward the end of the year and see what our record is and where we at for a playoff push,” cornerback Denzel Ward said.

Coach Todd Monken used the bye week the week before Thanksgiving to also tweak this week's practice schedule, moving the usual Wednesday and Thursday practice routines up one day. Thursday will be a walk-through before a normal Friday session.

“It’s a unique opportunity here because normally you’re scrambling to install on Thursday and let the guys have time with their family and friends. And so for us, the ability to come back, have a practice today and tomorrow, and then really be able to get a good walk, and then the guys can get out of here at 11:30,” he said.

The one area the Browns definitely want to improve is better starts to games. They remain the only team in the league who hasn't scored on their opening possession while allowing a league-high 48 points on opponents' first drives (six touchdowns, two field goals).

Cleveland has also been outscored 78-13 in the first quarter. Monken and the coaching staff, as well as the players, did a lot of self scouting on the first 15 minutes of games during the bye week.

Despite the slow starts, the Browns lead the league and have already set a franchise record with four double-digit comeback wins

“We looked at certain aspects of the way, whether it’s offense or defense, how we’re calling it, what’s stopping us from starting faster. In the same light, you would look at and say, ‘well, what are we doing at the end of games that has been so dramatically a positive?’ And somewhere in there lies the middle,” Monken said. “I do anticipate over the next seven weeks we’re going to start faster, and hopefully we’ll continue at the end of games to be able to close them out.”

Watson has passed for at least 300 yards in three straight games, the first time he has done that since the end of the 2020 season when he was with Houston. Despite not throwing a touchdown pass in that span, the 10-year veteran has completed 67% of his passes and is averaging 314.7 yards per game. He has also rushed for 70 yards and two scores.

“Again, just try to find ways to stack plays. It goes within all of us, the coaching staff to the players. And finding ways to execute, take advantage of that and just keep the ball moving, keep the chains moving and try to get points and feed off the defense and the special teams. If we complete all three phases and be on the same page, especially early on. Then I think we can have a fast start," he said.

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