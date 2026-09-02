Browns still searching for long-term answer at QB with Watson selected as starter

CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-12)

Expectations

New coach, same instability at quarterback. Coach Todd Monken will go with Deshaun Watson under center for the Sept. 13 opener at Jacksonville despite the 10-year veteran being 9-10 as the Browns starter since the team traded three first-round picks to Houston in 2022. Shedeur Sanders could be the starter at some point this season, but the offense remains a work in progress. All five starters on the offensive line are new while rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston will look to bolster the passing attack. The defense should be solid despite trading reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Pass rusher Jared Verse — acquired by the Browns for Garrett — has continued to impress.

New faces

DE Jared Verse, OT Spencer Fano, OT Tytus Howard, G Zion Johnson, C Elgton Jenkins, WR KC Concepcion, WR Denzel Boston, LB Quincy Williams, DE Derek Barnett.

Key losses

DE Myles Garrett, G Joel Bitonio, G Wyatt Teller, OT Cam Robinson, C Ethan Pocic, LB Devin Bush.

Strengths

Even with the trade of Garrett, the Browns should still have a formidable defense. Mike Rutenberg takes over as coordinator from Jim Schwartz, but is expected to keep the same aggressive style from the past three seasons. Besides Verse, Cleveland has linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the reigning AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, along with an experienced secondary after cornerback Denzel Ward and safety Grant Delpit signed extensions.

Weaknesses

There is no long-term future plan at quarterback. The Browns could have at least three quarterbacks start at least one game for the fourth straight season. Sanders has shown improvement with his footwork, along with understanding that it is a long season and he could get an opportunity at some point this season. Cleveland also has Dillon Gabriel, but he will be out for at least the first four weeks of the season after being placed on injured reserve because of a back issue. Rookie Taylen Green made the 53-man roster, but is more of a developmental project at the moment.

Camp development

Right guard Teven Jenkins ended up being the lone holdover from last season's offensive line. Jenkins played all 17 games last season, including four starts at right guard. There was some thought heading into camp that rookie Parker Brailsford could win the center job with Elgton Jenkins moving back to guard, but Brailsford did not play in any of the three preseason games because of injuries.

Fantasy player to watch

Boston has been impressive throughout training camp. At 6-foot-4 he has the ability to excel in making contested catches, which is something the Browns have been lacking from their receiver group for the past couple of seasons.

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