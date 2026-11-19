DETROIT (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins beat Detroit 4-1 on Wednesday night and spoiled the Red Wings’ Centennial celebration game.

The contest was played on the 100th anniversary of Detroit’s first NHL game — a 2-0 loss for the then-Cougars to the Bruins. Pregame ceremonies on Wednesday included a video introduction from Scotty Bowman.

The centennial celebration resulted in a rare color-on-color game, with Detroit wearing red and the Bruins in black.

JJ Peterka and Pavel Zacha also scored for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game skid. Mason Lohrei and Morgan Geekie each had two assists.

Daniil Tarasov, coming off a shutout of the Tampa Bay Lightning, made 27 saves, but couldn’t prevent Detroit’s sixth loss in seven games.

CANADIENS 3, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jake Evans scored the go-ahead goal, captain Nick Suzuki ended his team’s long power-play drought and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night to halt a two-game skid.

Connor Hellebuyck got a piece of Evans’ shot with his glove but could not keep it out of the net. The goal with 13:43 left sparked “Go, Habs, go!” chants from the many Canadiens fans in attendance.

Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 27 shots and lost for the first time in eight starts since joining New Jersey in a trade from Winnipeg in late October.

Despite Timo Meier setting up a goal by Luke Evangelista and scoring on a breakaway fresh out of the penalty box, the Devils had their two-game winning streak snapped, losing for just the second time in their past nine.

Jacob Fowler stopped all 20 shots he faced in the second and third, finishing with 27 saves and avoiding what would have been his first time losing consecutive games this season. He and his teammates successfully killed a penalty in the final minutes to seal it.

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