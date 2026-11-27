BOSTON (AP) — Bruins captain David Pastrnak underwent testing after leaving Friday's game against Toronto in the first period due to a lower-body injury, Boston coach Marco Sturm said.

“We’ll probably know more (Saturday),” Sturm said after the Bruins lost to the Maple Leafs 3-1 for their fifth home loss in six games.

Pastrnak left the game with a non-contact injury with six minutes left in the first. The Bruins' captain leads the team in goals (11), assists (21) and points (32).

Pastrnak was sorely missed in the third period when Boston managed just one shot on a 5-on-3 power play that came with the Maple Leafs leading 2-1.

“Guys have been around long enough. They know when your best player is out. Some guys have to pick it up. Of course on the 5-on-3, you especially miss 88, but that’s when other guys jump in. This is your opportunity,” Sturm said.

Durability has been a hallmark of Pastrnak’s career. He missed five games last season, but played in all 82 in each of the previous three seasons.

“He’s going to be back. We’re going to support him. He’s a big piece to our team, obviously. We’re hoping for the best. We want him back as soon as possible,” Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman said.

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