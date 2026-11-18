NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Lindsay made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left after Darren Harris connected on two in a row down the stretch, and Indiana handed No. 20 Arkansas its second loss of the season, winning 81-76 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden to remain undefeated.

Harris sealed it with a couple of free throws with 11.9 seconds left, finishing with 18 points.

Samet Yigitoglu and Aiden Sherrell combined for 29 points in the first half, when Hall of Fame coach John Calipari and the Razorbacks (3-2) had no answers for the Hoosiers’ big men at the basket. Sherrell, who scored 26 against Arkansas last season while at Alabama, finished with 17, while Yigitoglu led all players with 10 rebounds.

Arkansas held Yigitoglu without a point after halftime but could not hold on when other Indiana players got hot from the outside.

Indiana (5-0) outrebounded Arkansas 39-28 and as a result scored 21 second-chance points. The teams combined for 43 fouls in a physical, back-and-forth game that was tied nine times and featured 13 lead changes.

The Hoosiers made their free throws, going 30 of 35 from the line to more than compensate for not making a 3 until the second half, which they started with a 9-0 run. Harris scored 10 points on foul shots.

Arkansas was 20 of 29 on free throws and was led in scoring by 17-year-old freshman Davion Thompson, who had 20 points off the bench 11 days before his 18th birthday. Those are his most in his young college career.

Cooper Bowser got into foul trouble early in the second half and fouled out with 5:31 left.

Up next

Indiana faces Kentucky on Friday night in Indianapolis.

Arkansas hosts Mississippi Valley State on Friday night.

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