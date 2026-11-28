BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana guard Bryce Lindsay played his best all-around game of the season Friday night, finishing with a team-high 18 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists to help the 23rd-ranked Hoosiers maintain their perfect record with a 93-57 rout over Bowling Green.

Lindsay was 5 of 8 from the field and was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Aiden Sherrell, the 7-foot transfer from Alabama, scored 10 of his 16 points in the early minutes. He had a season-high nine rebounds and made two 3-pointers as Indiana improved to 8-0 for the first time since 2019-20. Markus Burton added 12 points and four assists.

Preston Squire and Zach Howell each finished with 10 points for Bowling Green, which has lost three of their last four and are now 0-4 in the series. Squire was 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

But this game was never really close.

Sherrell's early scoring binge fueled a 22-5 run that Indiana used to take a 26-10 lead less than nine minutes into the game. Indiana then closed the half on a 15-4 spurt to extend the margin to 44-21.

It didn't get any better for the Falcons in the second half as Indiana methodically extended the lead to 68-32 lead with 11:14 to go before pulling its key players early.

Indiana shot 58.5% from the field, made 10 3s and held a 13-0 scoring advantage in points off turnovers in the first half. Bowling Green shot just 35.3% from the field and 23.1% from 3-point range while getting outrebounded 41-26.

The largest roar of the night came when a fan banked in a half-court shot to collect a $7,000 prize during a television timeout in the first half.

Up next

Bowling Green: At Kent State to open Mid-American Conference play on Wednesday.

Indiana: Hosts Rutgers to open Big Ten play on Tuesday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here