Buccaneers turn to old-school football and running teams dominated in Week 8

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield only threw three passes, completed zero and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrilled with those results.

That’s because the offensive line dominated and the running backs were unstoppable.

The Buccaneers played old-school football in a 16-0 victor y over the Atlanta Falcons in sloppy conditions on a rain-soaked field Sunday.

Behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell, the Bucs set a team record with 324 yards rushing. They were among four teams that ran for 200 or more yards. Those teams went 4-0.

The Lions ran for 230 in a 19-15 victory over previously unbeaten Minnesota. The Cardinals had 202 in a 33-30 overtime win at Dallas. The Steelers got 200 in a 27-6 rout over Cleveland.

Six players ran for 140 or more yards, the first time that’s happened on the same day since 2003.

In a league built around franchise quarterbacks and prolific passing attacks, Week 8 offered a reminder that winning in the trenches and committing to the run is still a formula for success.

No team did it better than Tampa Bay.

Facing the league’s No. 4 run defense, Irving ran for 170 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries and Gainwell ran for 140 on 25 carries. The Buccaneers became the first team to have zero completions since Buffalo on Sept. 29, 1974.

“I love it. That was so much fun. That’s the epitome of what this team is this year, gritty, grimey,” two-time All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs said.

Mayfield signed a three-year contract extension before the season worth $165 million with $150 million guaranteed. He missed three games with a fractured thumb before returning last week. The Bucs haven’t needed him to do anything except handoff. He was 7 of 11 for 64 yards in a 43-13 victory at Carolina last Sunday.

“It’s big time,” Mayfield said about the offensive line’s performance. “I think even more so in these conditions where you know you’re running it. For our guys to just truly take over the game, you can tell that they were feeling it and you just want to continue to lean on that. I don’t think we had a choice with the weather, but they were ready for it.

“When the team knows that you’re going to be running the ball, that’s imposing your will on somebody, and that’s awesome to see, and (I’m) happy for those guys. Two weeks in a row of big-time ball.”

Tampa Bay’s offensive line struggled during an 0-4 start but has played a major role in the Buccaneers going 3-1 over the past four weeks. The Buccaneers have 823 yards rushing in their three victories for an average of 274.3 per game.

“I think I can speak for all five of us – we prefer to run the ball, so we’re begging for those runs,” Bucs right tackle Luke Goedeke said. “I mean, obviously, we’re in the position where we can run the ball. It’s not like we’re chasing or anything like that, but we really like to put the guys on our shoulders and really showcase what we can do and everything. I mean I’ll die on the hill that we’re the best O-line in the country.”

In Detroit, the Lions faced a stingy Vikings defense that entered the game ranked No. 2 overall and first in scoring.

Jared Goff had 176 yards rushing, got sacked four times and threw his first interception of the season. But Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 153 yards, including a 30-yard TD run, Sione Vaki had 65 yards and Detroit averaged 5.9 yards against Minnesota.

“The O-line loved it. They loved the challenge of, like, we’re going to keep leaning on you guys. And I thought they played great,” Goff said.

Detroit’s 230 yards rushing were the fourth-most the team has had against the Vikings and the most since rushing for 267 yards at Minnesota on Nov. 24, 1991. It was the most rushing yards the Vikings have allowed since surrendering 259 at Philadelphia in 2023.

The Cardinals lost rookie Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight to injury but Tyler Allgeier ran for 147, including a 63-yard TD, to help Arizona rally against the Cowboys.

Jaylen Warren had 143 yards rushing and a score, and Rico Dowdle added 56 on the ground and a TD to lead Pittsburgh over the Browns.

The NFL long ago shifted to pass-heavy offenses led by quarterbacks making $50 and $60 million a year but teams that do the dirty work and control the line of scrimmage are going to win plenty of games.

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