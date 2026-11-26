TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't need much from Baker Mayfield to rout the Carolina Panthers last month.

Winning without a viable passing attack wasn't sustainable, however.

Mayfield threw just 11 passes in a 43-13 victory at Carolina on Oct. 25. He didn't even complete a pass in a 16-0 win over Atlanta the following week. But the run game could only get them so far.

Tampa Bay has lost two in a row heading into a key matchup Monday night against the Panthers. Mayfield threw a critical pick-6 in a loss to Chicago and had 187 yards passing and two TDs in a loss at Detroit.

The NFC South standings will be clear after this one. The Panthers (5-5) would move closer to a second straight division title with a victory. A win would put the Buccaneers (3-7) within one game of first place with a tiebreaker advantage over Carolina.

“It’s been a frustrating year, but on the other side of it, everything we want is still in front of us,” Mayfield said. "So, it’s (about) how can you handle it and get better, not waste any reps, the preparation, how can you do that the best as possible and prepare to take it one game at a time.”

Mayfield is 6-1 against the Panthers since they cut him during the 2022 season. He revived his career in Tampa Bay in 2023 with Dave Canales, who spent one season as the offensive coordinator before going to Carolina.

“When you look at the last game they didn't ask him to throw it a bunch. But the ones that he did, they were impactful," Canales said. “There was a scramble red zone play where he found a touchdown. ... Baker finds ways to get out of that arm tackle. That has to be an emphasis for our guys to lower their target.”

Carolina's loss to Tampa Bay sparked a three-game losing streak. But the Panthers have responded with back-to-back wins against New Orleans and Baltimore to take control of the NFL's weakest division. The Falcons and Saints are also 3-7.

Bryce Young led the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter last week to beat the Ravens 35-33.

“Game on the line, there’s nobody else I want with the ball,” Canales said. “Bryce Young is going to go there. He’s going to be in control. He’s going to be focused and locked into the moment, and that’s what he looked like on that drive.”

The Panthers have a two-game lead over the rest of the division for the first time since the end of the 2015 season — the year they last went to the Super Bowl.

A win over the Bucs would give Carolina at least one win over all three teams in the NFC South.

Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd acknowledged this is a golden opportunity to put some distance between them and the Bucs and even the head-to-head tiebreaker, but added “ultimately it’s about going 1-0 this week.”

Need to know

Carolina (5-5) at Tampa Bay (3-7).

When/where to watch: Monday, 8:15 p.m., EST, ESPN.

Latest odds: Buccaneers by 3

Against the spread: Buccaneers 4-6, Panthers 4-6.

Last week: Buccaneers lost to the Lions 31-21; Panthers beat Ravens 35-33.

Last meeting: Buccaneers beat Panthers 43-13 on Oct. 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Series tied 26-26.

Matchup to watch

Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell vs. Panthers front seven. Irving carried 24 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns and Gainwell added 14 rushes for 88 yards as the Bucs piled up 258 yards on the ground in a 43-13 blowout win over the Panthers last month. Less than two weeks later, the Panthers fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and promoted defensive line coach Todd Wash on an interim basis. Carolina has been better in the past three games against the run, although the did allow Derrick Henry and Justice Hill to combine for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries last Sunday.

“The big message this week for us to be gap sound and tackle better,” Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown said. “Gainwell and Bucky, they are still rolling. Last week they had a few long runs called back (because of penalties). Those guys can go east and west and fast as they can go north and south.”

Stats and stuff

— The Panthers have not won at Raymond James Stadium since 2017.

— RB Chuba Hubbard has carried 54 times for 212 yards and four touchdowns in the past two weeks. He ranks fourth among all running backs in scrimmage yards (1,078) and is tied for fifth in scrimmage touchdowns (11).

— Young has 14 career game-winning drives, the second most among all quarterbacks since 2023 and tied with Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott for the most by a quarterback under the age of 26 in the Super Bowl era.

— Carolina’s tight ends combined are tied for third in the league in receptions per game (7.1) and touchdowns receiving per game (0.8) and rank fourth in yards receiving per game (80.1).

— The Panthers have committed 93 penalties that have been accepted by their opponent, the most in the league.

— The Bucs have won 11 of the past 13 meetings.

— Mayfield has thrown a TD pass in 18 of his past 19 primetime games.

— Irving has 1,031 scrimmage yards (893 rush, 138 receiving) this season.

— WR Emeka Egbuka needs four catches to reach 100 career receptions.

— LB Josiah Trotter ranks fifth among rookies with 84 tackles.

— Bucs are 2-10 in primetime games with Mayfield.

Reed reported from Charlotte, North Carolina.

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