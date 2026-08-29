Bucs rookie QB Jalon Daniels gets a surprise start but falters in preseason loss at Jaguars

Jalon Daniels’ chances of earning Tampa Bay’s backup quarterback job seemed to diminish in the team’s preseason finale, a 19-0 loss at Jacksonville on Friday night in which neither side played starters.

After leading the Buccaneers to come-from-behind victories against the New York Jets and Kansas City , Daniels got a surprise start against the Jaguars. But he failed to generate much offense, with Tampa Bay punting on six of its first seven possessions. Daniels botched a snap to end the other and was sacked three times .

Daniels completed 8 of 15 passes for 57 yards in nearly three quarters. He also ran four times for 9 yards.

He didn’t get much help from his receivers. Rookie Dean Patterson IV and third-year pro Kameron Johnson dropped third down passes to end the first two drives and then Garrett Greene let one slip through his fingertips in the second quarter.

Getting the start was a chance for Daniels to show he was ready to supplant Jake Browning behind Baker Mayfield. Daniels is an undrafted rookie from Kansas who had been listed behind Browning and Connor Bazelak on Tampa Bay’s depth chart.

Jacksonville got better results from its second-team quarterback, Nick Mullens. Trevor Lawrence’s backup completed 5 of 7 passes for 62 yards in the first quarter.

“They set a tone early on, had some good drives and just (didn’t) finish with some scores,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen said.

Carter Bradley, the son of former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley, took over from there and misfired on two deep passes that could have been touchdowns. Bradley connected with DeeJay Dallas for a score late in the third and then scrambled for a 2-point conversion.

Cam Little kicked a 61-yard field goal, and rookie Michael Wortham returned a punt 63 yards for a TD late.

Rookie pass rushers shine for the Jaguars

Jacksonville is looking for additional pass rushers behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Rookies Wesley Williams and Bryan Thomas Jr. showed they’re ready to contribute.

Williams, a fourth-round draft pick from Duke, nearly sacked Daniels on one play and recovered his fumble on another. Thomas, an undrafted rookie from South Carolina, finished with 2 1/2 sacks. They join second-year pro B.J. Greene II and veteran Dennis Gardeck in giving the Jags quality depth behind two big-time starters.

Jaguars share play-calling duties

Jacksonville coach Liam Coen called his first plays of the preseason and then turned the job over to his offensive assistants.

Coen let offensive coordinator Grant Udinski call plays in the team’s first two preseason games but reclaimed the role for the finale to get in a few reps before the regular season. Coen called plays in the first half against Tampa Bay and then relinquished the role to quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple for the third quarter and pass game specialist John Van Dam for the fourth.

Coen did the same on the defensive side of the ball, with Mathieu Araujo, Tem Lukabu and Matt Edwards getting chances.

Key injuries

Buccaneers linebacker Mohamed Kamara was helped to the locker room in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury.

Jaguars tight end Hunter Long was shaken up in the first quarter after Bucs safety Miles Killebrew delivered a big hit at the end of a 13-yard gain. Long caught two passes for 47 yards in the frame, putting together solid tape in case he doesn’t make the team.

Up next

Tampa Bay opens the season at Cincinnati on Sept. 13.

Jacksonville hosts Cleveland on Sept. 13.

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