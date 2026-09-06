Building collapse in New Delhi kills 1 and traps others

NEW DELHI (AP) — A building collapsed in New Delhi on Sunday, killing at least one person and trapping several others, officials said.

The five-story building, which housed a boys’ hostel, collapsed in Satya Niketan, a densely populated neighborhood known for its private student accommodations near a Delhi University campus.

Authorities did not immediately say how many people remained trapped, but the Press Trust of India news agency reported that dozens of people were living in the building.

Lawmaker Anil Sharma said some people had been rescued and several others trapped inside were making phone calls for help while rescuers remained in contact with them.

Police, firefighters and crews from India's disaster response agency searched the rubble as earthmovers cleared debris to help rescuers reach those trapped inside.

At least two people were hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

Building collapses are a recurring hazard in parts of India during the June-to-September monsoon, when heavy or prolonged rain can weaken ageing structures.