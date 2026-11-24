CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored a season-high 19 points, Buddy Hield had 17 and the Chicago Bulls got 63 points off the bench as they held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-108 on Monday night.

Matas Buzelis added 15 points — all in the first half — as Bulls coach Tiago Splitter spread out playing time after a 151-145 overtime loss to Denver on Sunday. Tre Jones finished with 16 points and nine assists as six Bulls players reached double figures.

Chicago shot 45.8% from the field and hit 20 of 49 from 3-point range.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 28 points and James Harden added 21 after the 37-year-old guard scored 51 in their previous game, a 128-119 win over Indiana on Friday.

The Bulls put it away with a strong fourth quarter, including a 10-0 spurt capped by Josh Giddey's finger-roll layup 4:23 in that made it 113-97. Jones hit a quirky 3 with 3:56 to go to make it 120-104.

Giddey was limited to four points, 11 assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes after posting 23 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists on Sunday.

Chicago was clinging to a 93-89 lead entering the fourth quarter after building a 24-point cushion with a big second quarter, when it outscored Cleveland 45-20. The Bulls led 72-50 at halftime.

The score was tied 32-all a minute into the second period when the Bulls got hot — buoyed by their bench — while the Cavs went cold. Chicago opened the lead to 24 using a series of runs, including a 12-2 spurt.

Chicago shot 49% in the half and hit 11 of 25 from long distance, with Buzelis nailing four 3s.

The Cavs responded immediately in the third quarter, starting with a 9-0 run. They outscored Chicago 39-21 in the period to trim it to 93-89 on Mitchell's driving layup with 2 seconds left.

Up next

Cavaliers: At the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Bulls: At Charlotte on Wednesday.

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