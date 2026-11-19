NEW YORK (AP) — Matas Buzelis scored a season-high 25 points, Josh Giddey had 18 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, and the Chicago Bulls rolled to their easiest victory of the season by beating the Brooklyn Nets 137-107 on Wednesday night.

Chicago had all five starters in double figures by the end of its 76-point first half and eight players had at least 10 points in the game. The Bulls made a franchise-record 15 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 21.

Norman Powell had 17 points and former Nets center Nic Claxton added 14 for the Bulls, who won for the third time in four games following an eight-game losing streak. They surpassed their previous season high of 132 points against Milwaukee.

Both teams entered 3-10 but they certainly didn't look the same. The Nets' only lead was 2-0 and the Bulls were ahead by 37 points in the second half.

Egor Demin scored 22 points for the Nets, who lost their third straight. Julius Randle had 17 but Michael Porter Jr. shot 1 for 7 and finished with five.

The Nets gave up 78 points in the first half of their loss to Philadelphia on Monday and were nearly as defenseless in the first 24 minutes of this one as the Bulls snapped a six-game skid in Brooklyn, where they won for the first time since Nov. 1, 2022.

The Bulls led by only three with 3 minutes left in the first quarter before closing with a 13-0 burst to take a 37-21 lead. Chicago then went 7 for 11 from 3-point range in the second, opening a 77-44 lead on Buzelis' 3-pointer.

It was 76-51 at halftime, when the Nets honored members of their 1974 and 1976 ABA championship teams in a ceremony on the court. Hall of Famer Julius Erving, addressing the crowd, noticed he was being told to wrap up his remarks.

“But the Nets have to make a comeback tonight!” Dr. J shouted as he was finishing.

Well, they didn't.

The Nets couldn't get the deficit under 20 points and the Bulls extended it to 107-70 on Buddy Hield's 3-pointer with 2:08 remaining in the third.

Up next

Bulls: Host Washington on Friday.

Nets: Host Orlando on Friday.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here