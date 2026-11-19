WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Jasprit Bumrah needed only three balls to mark his return from a 12-month absence with a wicket as India reduced New Zealand to 60-4 at lunch Thursday after the first morning of the first cricket test.

The 32-year-old pace bowler hasn't played for India since the second test against South Africa in November of last year, mainly because of injury.

He was fated to make his comeback against New Zealand, a team against which he has his worst bowling average in test cricket. While Bumrah averages 19.79 per wicket across his 52 tests, he has taken only nine wickets at an average of 45.44 in his five matches in the format against New Zealand.

He set about putting that right Thursday when India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and sent New Zealand in on a green pitch at the Basin Reserve.

Bumrah took the new ball as usual and bowled New Zealand captain Tom Latham with the third ball of the match. He returned to take the wicket of Daryl Mitchell minutes before the lunch interval.

Bowling over the wicket, Bumrah pitched a ball on the off stump of the left-handed Latham, who shouldered arms expecting the ball to continue on its line across him. Instead, it straightened sharply and hit the top off stump, giving Bumrah and India a perfect start.

That start continued when Anshul Kamboj returned Latham's opening partner Devon Conway (4) to the pavilion in only the fourth over.

Conway had a reprieve when India appealed for a catch behind the wicket by Rishabh Pant off Bumrah an over earlier. The on-field umpire raised his finger but Conway reviewed and replays showed the sound the India players had responded to occurred before the ball passed the bat.

Conway's luck didn't last. He edged a full delivery on off stump from Amboj to Pant when New Zealand was 12-2.

India then made a major misjudgment when it declined to review an appeal for caught behind against Rachin Ravindra, who returned to the New Zealand batting lineup after an injury layoff.

The fielders behind the wicket were enthusiastic but the bowler, Kamboj, was less so and Gill decided not to review. Replays showed a clear outside edge.

Ravindra failed to take full advantage of his reprieve, though, and was caught by Pant of Akash Deep when he was 15 and New Zealand slipped to 51-3 approaching lunch. He was tempted by a wider delivery, tried a cut shot but only top-edged through to the keeper.

Bumrah returned to bowl his second spell before lunch. Mitchell tried to counter him by walking down the pitch toward the bowler. Gill took note, put a fielder in close on the leg side and that paid off when Mitchell (1) edged a ball from Bumrah onto his pad and then to Jaiswal who took a sharp catch.

Henry Mitchell watched partners come and go and was 29 not out at lunch. Tom Blundell was 5.

See AP’s full cricket coverage here