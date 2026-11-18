LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cadillac is keeping Valtteri Bottas in its seat for the 2027 season, passing on American Colton Herta to make a big splash leading into the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The team made the announcement Wednesday, a day before practices for the Formula 1 drivers begin on the Las Vegas Strip.

“To whom it may concern, I’m staying!” Bottas said in a statement. “I’m excited to continue this journey with Cadillac into 2027. We knew building a new Formula 1 team from the ground up wasn’t going to be easy, but that’s exactly what makes this challenge so special.

“We’ve laid the foundations, we’re learning and improving, and there’s still plenty more to come, I’m hungry for more, and I believe in what we’re building together. The story is only just getting started.”

Bottas, a 37-year-old from Finland, has no points in 20 F1 races this season. His best finish was 13th in China on March 15.

But Bottas, now is his 14th season, has 10 career victories, all with Mercedes between 2017-21. He has reached the podium 67 times.

There was plenty of speculation Cadillac would promote Herta and make the announcement on American soil as a way to drum up buzz for the team just ahead the last of three races this season in the United States.

Herta, a 26-year-old from Santa Clarita, California, is Cadillac's test and development driver, and he put in enough practice time to receive his Super License that could set up a promotion in 2028.

But, for now, that seat belongs to Bottas.

“Valtteri’s experience, perspective and commitment are important strengths for our team,” Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss said in a statement. “Continuity gives us a strong platform as we continue developing the team and working toward our ambitions in Formula 1. On the eve of the Las Vegas GP, everyone in the team is pleased to have Valtteri locked in for 2027 alongside Checo (Sergio Perez) and look forward to the next stage of our journey together.”

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