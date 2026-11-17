LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Williams turns 25 on Wednesday. He is healthy and rested following Chicago's bye week, and the Bears are one of the NFC's top teams.

Life is pretty good for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft.

Williams and Chicago resume their season when they host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Winners of four in a row, the Bears (7-2) are part of a three-way tie for the top spot in the loaded NFC North. How they finish will depend in no small part on the play of their third-year quarterback.

Williams is “playing fast right now. He’s got a great approach,” coach Ben Johnson said. "He’s doing a good job downloading the gameplan. We don’t feel like we’re hindered in any way as a coaching staff from the schematics of what we’re able to put in, the details, the alerts.

“We’re really encouraged with where he’s at. We just got to continue to push that envelope and see how far it will take us.”

Williams is coming off perhaps his worst game as a pro, throwing a career-high four interceptions in a 27-24 win over Tampa Bay on Nov. 8. But he found Colston Loveland for a 38-yard reception that set up Cairo Santos’ winning field goal as time expired.

Williams shrugged off the interceptions, but the performance lingered with him in at least one way.

“The biggest thing is, the frustration comes from the feeling of, for me, personally, I always don’t want to let my teammates down,” he said Tuesday. “That’s always big for me. And in that situation, in those situations, I feel like I did. And so, that’s the frustrating part that lingers.”

Williams got off to a fast start this year, passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago's season-opening win at Carolina. He also rushed for 65 yards and two more TDs.

But Williams hurt his right hamstring in the fourth quarter of a rainy 9-3 loss to Minnesota in Week 2. He missed three games before returning on Oct. 18 at Atlanta, throwing for 305 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 win .

Williams said he feels good, but taking care of his hamstring is an ongoing process.

“You have to keep consistently doing rehab over and over again throughout the weeks to be able to just keep it strong and keep it up to date and make it stronger to get back to where it was, because it takes a while,” he said.

Williams said the bye week provided an opportunity to reset mentally and physically. It also gave him an opportunity to celebrate with Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong after his good friend won the NL MVP award.

“That’s one of the coolest things about being here in Chicago and what we’re building here: It’s not just Chicago Bears, it’s us as Chicago athletes," Williams said. “We’ve talked about it multiple times, what we want to do for the city. This is just one of those steppingstones for Pete himself as his career goes, but also us as a friend group. We want to support each other, we want to show up for each other.”

Worth noting

Johnson said defensive back Kyler Gordon is day to day with a shoulder injury. He got hurt in the win over Tampa Bay. ... Johnson also said wide receiver Luther Burden is out of the concussion protocol.

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