Caleb Wilson's development is key as the Chicago Bulls look to move in a positive direction

Chicago Bulls

Last season: 31-51, missed playoffs.

COACH: Tiago Splitter (first season with Bulls, second season overall, 42-39).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 at Toronto.

DEPARTURES: G Anfernee Simons, G Collin Sexton, C/PF Nick Richards.

ADDITIONS: F Caleb Wilson, G Norman Powell, F Dailyn Swain, G/F Buddy Hield, C Nic Claxton.

What to expect

The Bulls are starting over. Bryson Graham took over the front office in May, and Splitter was hired as coach in June. Graham was Atlanta’s senior vice president of basketball operations last season after a 15-year run with New Orleans. Splitter, a 41-year-old former NBA center, was the interim coach in Portland last year, guiding the Trail Blazers to a 42-40 record for the franchise's first winning record since the 2020-21 season. Graham has said the Bulls are “at the ground floor,” so the expectations are focused more on the growth of the team's youngest players. Improvement on the defensive side would be a major development after Chicago allowed 121.5 points per game last season, ranking 28th overall in the NBA.

Strengths and weaknesses

Graham's plans for Chicago got a lift when the team moved up to No. 4 in the draft lottery, resulting in the Bulls taking Caleb Wilson out of North Carolina. The 6-foot-10 Wilson just turned 20 in July. He averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds in 24 games with the Tar Heels last season before he was sidelined by left hand and right thumb injuries. With his athleticism and improving jumper, Wilson could be in the mix for the Rookie of the Year award. The Bulls also have another intriguing rookie in Dailyn Swain, the No. 15 pick in the draft. Depth is a major concern, especially in the frontcourt. The 6-11 Claxton, who came over from Brooklyn in an offseason trade, was slowed by a hamstring injury during training camp. Zach Collins has been hampered by injuries since joining the Bulls in a February 2025 trade .

Players to watch

Wilson is the team's most important player, but adding Powell in free agency was a major move. The 33-year-old Powell agreed to a two-year deal that could be worth up to $45 million. He averaged 21.7 points in 58 games with Miami last season, earning an All-Star selection for the first time. Powell, who is a 39.6% 3-point shooter for his career, is expected to help create space for Wilson and Matas Buzelis when Chicago has the ball. The Bulls also acquired Buddy Hield in a late-September trade . Hield, who turns 34 in December, is a 39.5% shooter from deep for his career.

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