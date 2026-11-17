The California Department of Motor Vehicles banned Waymo's autonomous vehicles from state freeways, saying they pose an “imminent hazard” after recent incidents.

The restrictions, issued last Wednesday, bar Waymo from “operating or testing its driverless vehicles on all California freeways," Jonathan Groveman, a department spokesperson, said in a statement. The measure comes after three of Waymo's autonomous vehicles “entered an active construction closure” on U.S. Route 101 near Burlingame on Nov. 5 and another incident the next day involving California Highway Patrol vehicles on Highway 280 in San Francisco, according to the department.

Video of the Nov. 6 incident circulated widely on social media last week. In the footage, a Waymo vehicle can be seen trying to bypass California Highway Patrol vehicles conducting a traffic break.

“The Department determined that Waymo’s driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public safety due to recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles and equipment are present,” Groveman said, adding that “similar incidents” previously occurred on May 18.

A Waymo spokesperson said in a statement that the “recent freeway construction zone encounters on U.S. 101 in California" did not "involve any injuries or collisions” and that the company prioritizes safety.

“In alignment with our safety-first principles, we have also temporarily restricted freeway operations across our other operating markets to evaluate our performance,” the spokesperson said. "We are working with the California DMV and other state officials diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations.”

Waymo continues to operate the vehicles as normal on California surface streets, according to the company.

California's restrictions will remain in effect until “Waymo demonstrates to the Department that it has taken effective corrective actions to address the deficiencies that precipitated the restrictions,” Groveman said.

Waymo's autonomous vehicles expanded onto freeways and interstates around San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix last year.

Kelety reported from Phoenix.