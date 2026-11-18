In Campbell County’s first detailed response to allegations that county jail staff violated the civil rights of Kenneth Durrah, who died naked and strapped to a restraint chair, defense attorneys argued his death was “self-caused” by methamphetamine.

The civil rights lawsuit, filed Aug. 31 in federal court by Durrah’s family, alleges law enforcement used excessive force and showed deliberate indifference to his medical needs before he died in the Campbell County Detention Center on Dec. 1, 2022.

Campbell County denied these allegations Monday, arguing that Durrah’s death was caused by his own concealed drug ingestion and not deputies’ use of force or inadequate medical care.

Video of the 2022 incident — obtained by WyoFile and the Gillette News Record through a public records request — showed the hours before Durrah died naked, strapped to a restraint chair. The nearly three-hour video begins in the early hours of Dec. 1, 2022, with Durrah — who’d been held in the Campbell County jail for about a week on drug and firearm charges and parole violations — complaining of chest pains. Jail deputies took Durrah from his cell to booking where he was cleared by two EMTs. Then, back in a cell, Durrah appeared to ingest methamphetamine from a small bag. Deputies entered the cell, pushed Durrah against the back wall and commanded him not to swallow whatever he put in his mouth.

Durrah pushed through the cell door out into the booking area.

Several guards forced Durrah to the floor, cuffed his hands behind his back and restrained him face down. The officers carried him to a padded booking cell where four guards again pinned Durrah on his belly to the ground, this time for several minutes. One guard kneeled on Durrah’s head and hip while another kneeled on his back. Two other guards restrained his legs, sometimes kneeling on his lower legs and ankles.

Using trauma shears, guards cut Durrah’s orange jumpsuit from his body.

While pinned, Durrah periodically strained and resisted. He complained that he could not breathe. Four guards then lifted Durrah from the ground and placed him in a restraint chair. A guard tightened a strap across his waist then another removed the handcuffs. Officers placed straps across his arms and chest, which they retightened before wheeling him into a cell.

Durrah pleaded with deputies that he couldn’t breathe in the restraint chair. “It’s too tight, please,” he can be heard saying on the video. Some 40 minutes after strapping him in the restraint chair, deputies found him unresponsive.

An autopsy described Durrah’s cause of death as “sudden cardiac death, consistent with ‘excited delirium’ due to Methamphetamine Overdose,” but the lawsuit argues the use of restraints produced a fatal chemical imbalance. “Instead of summoning medical aid, the deputies left Mr. Durrah tightly strapped in the restraint chair for half an hour as he died,” the complaint states. “As a result of the strenuous prone restraint and Mr. Durrah’s inability to sufficiently respirate during and after the initial restraint, when he was tightly strapped in the restraint chair, he could not clear the dangerous buildup of carbon dioxide and lactic acid in his system.”

Campbell County’s recent court filing frames deputies’ actions as necessary and lawful because Durrah resisted efforts to remove the drugs, assaulted a deputy and forced his way out of his cell. The strip search and restraint chair were justified by the suspected contraband and continued resistance, the filing argues.

After witnessing Durrah ingest suspected methamphetamine, none of the deputies “took any other action to mitigate the effects of a potential drug overdose” or call for medical help, according to the complaint. The county, however, disputes the claim that they were deliberately indifferent to Durrah’s medical needs and did not provide adequate care while in the jail’s custody. Deputies placed Durrah on a “special watch,” observed steady, non-labored breathing and performed a capillary-refill test , a quick test to check blood flow, the county argues in its response. When they found Durrah unresponsive, deputies began CPR, applied an AED and called EMS, the response states.

The defense asked the federal court to rule in favor of Campbell County and the deputies involved in Durrah’s death and dismiss the case against them.

This story was originally published by WyoFile and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.