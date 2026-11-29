COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Penn State was two quarters away from an embarrassing finish to the regular season.

Then Matt Campbell's team fought back.

Ryan Barker's 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds left gave the Nittany Lions a 27-26 win over Maryland on Saturday night. Penn State hasn't lost in College Park since 1961, so when Campbell's team rallied from a 23-3 halftime deficit, it avoided that infamy.

And gave the coach some reasons to be optimistic at the end of a difficult first season with the Nittany Lions.

“They were unbreakable. You couldn't break them," Campbell said. “They had every opportunity to break, shatter. ... whine, complain, point fingers, but they didn't, and they stayed the course.”

Two of the Big Ten's top programs — Penn State and Michigan — struggled under first-year coaches this year. On the final week of the regular season, Kyle Whittingham's Wolverines endured another embarrassment, losing 45-0 to Ohio State.

Campbell's Nittany Lions looked like they might be headed for a similar drubbing — and losses to Rutgers and Maryland in consecutive weeks. But Penn State owned the second half, scoring three touchdowns and a field goal on its four possessions.

The Nittany Lions converted a fourth down for the touchdown that made it 23-10. Then they converted another on the drive that made it 26-24. After a defensive stop gave Penn State the ball at its own 44, quarterback Rocco Becht drove his team into comfortable range for the winning field goal.

Becht played for Campbell at Iowa State and then came with him to Penn State.

“We got the win tonight, and it was all for him,” Becht said. “He's going to have a tremendous career here as the Penn State head coach.”

Campbell's tenure is still off to a rocky start, but the Nittany Lions have won four of five since a four-game losing streak in the middle of the season. They're bowl eligible at 7-5, even if injuries have created concerns over what their postseason roster might look like.

Unlike at Michigan, the situation at Penn State doesn't feel like an immediate crisis. Of course, losing at Maryland for the first time since Joe Paterno was an assistant could have left Campbell on shakier ground.

“When you look at the win-loss record, it's not the standard that we want to have here at Penn State, but I do think what we set out to do is build the right foundation here," Campbell said.

He added: “Last Saturday was a gut-wrenching loss, it was tough. We've had a lot of those. And yet our kids never quit.”

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