CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Nordin Kapic scored 21 points as Campbell beat Coastal Carolina 70-66 on Tuesday.

Kapic added nine rebounds and three steals for the Fighting Camels (3-4). Lance Waddles scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Rashawn Inglemon had 13 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

Trey Perry led the Chanticleers (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. Jaylen Cross added 12 points and two blocks for Coastal Carolina. Darius Washington III finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Campbell went into halftime leading Coastal Carolina 32-21. Kapic scored nine points in the half. Waddles’ jump shot with 1:09 remaining in the second half gave Campbell the lead for good at 68-66.

Up next

Campbell: visits Longwood on Wednesday.

Coastal Carolina: hosts Western Illinois on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.