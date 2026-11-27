TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s Supreme Court on Friday upheld most of a Quebec law banning public schoolteachers, police officers and other public employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols at work . The ruling affirmed Quebec’s power to override certain constitutional rights to keep the ban in place.

The 2019 law, known as Bill 21, bans religious symbols — including Muslim headscarves, Sikh turbans, Jewish skullcaps and Christian crosses — for workers covered by it.

Canada has long embraced multiculturalism, encouraging people to retain their cultural and religious identities. Supporters of Quebec’s ban say public officials should avoid wearing religious symbols to demonstrate government neutrality.

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon welcomed the ruling as “a victory for secularism” and for Quebec’s ability to make different choices from the rest of Canada.

The court upheld Quebec’s use of the “notwithstanding clause,” which allows lawmakers to override certain rights, including religious freedom and equality. Those rights are protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Canada’s equivalent of the U.S. Bill of Rights. Lawmakers must renew the override every five years to keep it in effect.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he respected the ruling but pledged that his government would not use the constitutional override. He stressed that constitutional rights are particularly important for minorities and vulnerable people.

“Canada is a mosaic,” Carney said, adding that it represents more than different backgrounds and identities. “It’s a commitment, in my judgment, a commitment to how we treat each other.”

Carney also welcomed the court’s finding that judges can still declare that a law violates constitutional rights even when the override allows it to remain in force. He said that scrutiny helps inform Canadians and is useful in a democracy.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote that the law reflected Quebec’s “legitimate and historical commitment” to keeping government secular.

The court maintained an exemption allowing members of Quebec’s legislature to cover their heads — or potentially, for women, to cover their faces — while performing their duties.

Quebec’s commitment to secularism grew from its rejection of the Roman Catholic Church’s once-dominant influence.

Opponents say the law discriminates against religious minorities, particularly Muslim women who wear headscarves.

“Quebec is still telling qualified people that they must set aside their faith,” said Mehramat Kaur of the World Sikh Organization of Canada.

France, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands have full or partial bans on face coverings, including veils worn by some Muslim women.

Other Canadian provinces have used the override for laws restricting transgender rights or ordering striking employees back to work.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew called Bill 21 “legislated discrimination” against Muslims, Sikhs and other religious minorities. He said his government would never use the override.

“If I need to pick on somebody in order to get elected, I don’t deserve the office,” Kinew said.