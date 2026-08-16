Cantillo, 3 relievers combine on 1-hitter, Guardians down Padres 6-1 for Cleveland's 10.000th win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joey Cantillo and three relievers combined on a one-hitter and José Ramírez had an RBI in one of his best games since undergoing hand surgery, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Cleveland became the third AL franchise to reach 10,000 victories, joining the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Cantillo (9-7) went six innings and cooled off the Padres, who had won six straight and 16 of 20 since July 24. The left-hander allowed only a single in the first inning on a ball that hopped over first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

Colin Holderman, Hunter Gaddis and Erik Sabrowski finished up.

Cleveland hasn't had a no-hitter since 1981 — the longest current drought in the majors.

Cantillo had pitched just one inning since Aug. 4 because his last outing was cut short by a lengthy rain delay.

Ramírez has struggled since returning from having his left hamate bone removed on June 16. He was given Friday off and the rest helped. The star third baseman collected his first extra-base hit since the operation and delivered a sacrifice fly.

It was a much-needed win for the Guardians, who are just 3-8 since the trade deadline and were sliding back in the AL playoff race.

Cleveland took a 4-1 lead in the fifth on Steven Kwan's run-scoring double and Ramírez's fly to center.

The Guardians tacked on two more in the seventh on a play in which Kwan was credited for a steal of home and two errors were charged to Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who dropped a throw and threw wildly to third.

Up next

Padres RHP Casey Mize (4-7, 3.38 ERA) makes his third start for San Diego since being acquired in a trade and faces Tanner Bibee (4-12, 3.99) in the series finale.

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