The Washington Capitals re-signed defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a two-year deal worth $2.35 million, the team announced Monday. The contract, which begins next season, carries an annual cap hit of $1.175 million.

St. Ivany was claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 24 and has played in 11 games for the Capitals this season. He's racked up seven points and averaged just over 14 minutes of ice time since his arrival in Washington. He also scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 7 against the Florida Panthers.

St. Ivany has spent most of his time with young defenseman Cole Hutson on the third pairing.

A 6-foot-4 right-handed shot, he's helped a Capitals defense corps that has been without Vincent Desharnais for weeks due to an abdominal injury. Rasmus Sandin (knee) has also not played this year due to a lingering injury from last season.

The Capitals (10-11-0) have struggled to start the season and rank sixth in the Metropolitan Division.

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