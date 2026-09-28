Capsules from singles matches at the Presidents Cup

MEDINAH, Ill. (AP) — Capsules of the 12 singles matches Sunday at Medinah in the Presidents Cup:

Cameron Young, United States, def. Ryo Hisatsune, International, 3 and 2.

Two early birdies by Hisatsune gave him a 2-up lead through four, and Young birdied two in a row to square the match through six. Young eventually wore him down. Hisatsune went from the rough to over the 11th green for a bogey, Young made a 15-foot birdie on the 12th, and Hisatsune had a 4-foot par putt rim around the cup at the 13th. Young closed him out with a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th.

Tom Kim, International, def. Wyndham Clark, United States, 3 and 2.

Kim completed a 3-1-0 week with a comfortable victory over the U.S. Open champion. Clark twice had 1-up leads in the game until losing the eighth with a bogey. Kim took his first lead with a 12-foot birdie on the 10th, and he went 2-up when Clark bogeyed the 11th. Clark made another bogey on the 14th, Kim matched his birdie on the 15th and closed him out with a par on the 16th.

Justin Thomas, United States, def. Corey Conners, International, 5 and 3.

This was the one match the Americans had in the bag. Conners started with two bogeys. Thomas followed with two birdies and was 4 up through four holes, and 5 up at the turn. Conners won only one hole after that, and Thomas made birdie on the 15th for his first singles win in a Presidents Cup.

Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Nico Echavarria, International, 2 and 1.

Scheffler, who sat out Saturday afternoon, never trailed against a Presidents Cup rookie who had not played a match since Thursday. Memorable about this match was the 14th tee, when a fan screamed in Echavarria’s back swing and he drove it well right. His third shot was 30 feet long. Scheffler missed his long birdie putt and conceded the par to Echavarria. The Colombian chipped in from long range on the 16th to extend the match, but it ended with pars on the next hole.

Sungjae Im, International, def. Sam Burns, United States, 3 and 1.

Burns gave away the second hole with a double bogey, birdied the next to square the match and it was still all square through 11 holes. Burns failed to cover the water on the reachable par-4 12th and conceded a birdie, Im made birdie on the 13th for a 2-up lead and then closed out the match on the 17th when Burns failed to make birdie.

Chris Gotterup, United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International, 1 up.

Gotterup never trailed and looked to have this match in hand when he was 3 up through eight holes against a player who sat out all of Saturday. Bezuidenhout made him work for it, closed the gap to one hole after Gotterup missed a par putt on the 17th. But on the closing hole, Bezuidenhout left himself a 60-foot birdie putt when he needed to win the hole for a halve. Gotterup lagged his 20-foot par putt to win a full point.

Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama, International, 1 up.

Matsuyama had a 2-up lead on the front nine before Morikawa won two straight holes to square the match going to the back nine. Morikawa drove the 12th green, but he was 90 feet away and three-putted, while Matsuyama made an 8-foot birdie putt. The match swung on the 15th when Morikawa had a 30-foot birdie putt with Matsuyama 4 feet away. Morikawa made, Matsuyama missed. They went to the 18th all square, and Matsuyama missed the fairway, chipped too strong and missed his 18-foot par putt.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Adam Scott, International, 2 and 1.

Cantlay won two of the opening four holes to take control, and he never trailed. Scott kept it close with a series of putts in the 5-foot range, and Cantlay’s bogey on the 15th hole cut his lead to 1 up. Then, he missed well to the right on the par-3 16th with Scott having a 20-foot birdie chance. Cantlay drained his hard-breaking putt from just inside 60 feet, Scott missed, and Cantlay closed him out with a par on the 17th.

Jackson Koivun, United States, def. Si Woo Kim, International, 2 up.

Kim was among the top International performers and played like it with four birdies on the front nine. He went 2 up on the par-3 ninth when Koivun missed a 6-footer to halve the hole. But the 21-year-old rookie won three straight holes with two pars and a birdie to take the lead, and he went 2 up with a birdie on the 15th. Koivun was 1 up playing the 18th when he smoked driver down the middle and 8-iron to 8 feet for a conceded birdie.

Jacob Bridgeman, United States, def. Min Woo Lee, International, 1 up.

Bridgeman lost a 1-up lead on the back nine when Lee birdied the the 12th, and then went ahead with a par on the 15th hole. It looked as though he would keep his 1-up lead on the American until Lee missed a 4-foot par putt on the 16th hole. They were all square going to the 18th. Lee missed the fairway to the left, came short of the green and chipped 18 feet by the hole, missing the par putt. Bridgeman made his 3-foot par to clinch the cup.

Nick Taylor, International, halved with Russell Henley, United States.

Taylor fell behind 2 up after four holes, typical of most of his matches this week. He also hung in there again, squared the match on the ninth hole and tied it up again with a shot out of the rough to 12 feet for birdie on the 14th. They matched birdies on the 16th, pars on the other holes and the Presidents Cup was decided before they finished. Henley had a 30-foot birdie putt from the fringe for the win and missed.

Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Ryan Fox, International, 2 and 1.

When the matches were tight, the Americans could count on a point from the anchor match. Schauffele didn’t lose a hole until the 15th, when Fox made birdie to extend the match. Schauffele made bogey from the bunker on the 16th to lose another hole, but closed him out on the 17th with a birdie.

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