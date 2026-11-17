There are seven games remaining in what's become a frustrating, injury-filled season for the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 season.

The focus has already turned to what those games mean for 2027.

First-year coach Mike LaFleur was brutally honest in the aftermath of the Cardinals' embarrassing 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which was the team's 11th straight home setback. This is a team that's not going anywhere in terms of the postseason this season, so building for the future is the goal.

The Cardinals fell to 3-7 after Sunday and are last in the NFC West, which is the same place they've been in five of the past eight seasons.

“We have seven more weeks of a massive evaluation to see how this roster’s going to look,” LaFleur said Sunday. “I put it on front street for the guys. It’s shared accountability. It’s collective. We can play better than that.”

Like most coaches, LaFleur preaches a one-game-at-a-time mentality and said the Cardinals weren't going to deviate from that strategy. But he also acknowledged that the next seven weeks would be crucial in building the foundation for next year's team.

Rookie quarterback Carson Beck made his debut and his play was one of the few positives from Sunday. His stats weren't great — he completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions — but his receivers dropped multiple passes and LaFleur said neither interception was Beck's fault.

The coach added that it's time for Beck's teammates to step up and show who wants to be in the desert in 2027.

“I’m excited that there’s going to be some guys that we’re going to sit back here seven weeks from now and be like, ‘Wow, I think they’re going to be a part of this thing,'” LaFleur said. “I’m excited to see those guys grow. I’m excited to see this offense grow. I’m excited to see our defense get back to playing the way that I know they’re capable.”

What’s working

Beck showed that he has poise in the pocket and can push the ball down the field with his strong arm. He completed a 31-yard pass to Devin Duvernay that was particularly impressive, hitting him right on the hands and in stride.

“I thought he was delivering the intermediates really well," LaFleur said. “I thought he looked sturdy back there.”

What needs help

The Cardinals' defense played pretty well for the first 1 1/2 quarters, but couldn't stop much of anything the rest of the way. The Rams were missing their two star wide receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and still found a way to make plenty of plays through the air.

The Rams embarrassed the Cardinals in the fourth quarter by putting together a drive that lasted more than 12 minutes.

Running back Ronnie Rivers ran the ball 15 straight times for 81 yards before quarterback Matthew Stafford took a knee on the final two plays.

Stock up

Kicker Chad Ryland made two field goals — both from 49 yards — for the Cardinals' only points. The Cardinals scored 24 points against the Rams over two games this season and all of them came on Ryland's eight field goals.

The fourth-year player has made all 21 of his field-goal attempts inside of 50 yards this season.

Stock down

The Cardinals' offensive injuries have opened the door for several players to get more time on the field, including receivers Simi Fehoko, Zay Jones and Duvernay, running back Bam Knight and offensive linemen Josh Fryar and Hayden Conner. None of them played particularly well on Sunday.

Injuries

Defensive lineman Jordan Burch is out for the season because of a torn MCL in his knee. Safety Andrew Wingard is out for at least a few weeks with a wrist/hand injury. Rookie RB Jeremiyah Love is still on injured reserve and will miss at least the next two games with an ankle injury.

Key number

428 — That's how many days it has been since the Cardinals won at State Farm Stadium.

Next steps

The Cardinals play on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

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