TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis on Monday after the team's inconsistent performance on that side of the ball for the majority of the season.

First-year head coach Mike LaFleur made the move one day after a 34-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin will take over as interim coordinator. The Cardinals have a 3-8 record and have lost three straight.

The 33-year-old Rallis was one of the youngest coordinators in the NFL when hired in 2023 and his defense had some good moments early in his tenure under then-head coach Jonathan Gannon. But the unit regressed and was one of the worst in the league last season — giving up nearly 30 points per game — and the struggles continued for the majority of this fall.

Rallis was one of the few holdovers from Gannon’s staff after he was fired following last season. LaFleur was supportive of Rallis over the past few weeks but as the defensive struggles continued, he was left with little choice but to make a move.

Arizona has given up 30 or more points in eight of 11 games, including four of the past five.

The Cardinals also struggled to develop young talent with defensive linemen Walter Nolen III and Darius Robinson and cornerbacks Max Melton, Will Johnson and Garrett Williams struggling to produce because of injuries and inconsistent play.

The 61-year-old Austin is a veteran NFL coach who has been the coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions.

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