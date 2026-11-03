Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love goes to IR with high ankle sprain in another setback, AP source says

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals placed running back Jeremiyah Love on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain in another setback during his rookie season, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move isn't official, but is expected later Tuesday.

The No. 3 overall pick out of Notre Dame was expected to make an immediate impact with the Cardinals, but has battled problems with both ankles since the preseason. He returned from ankle issues to play against the Cowboys on Sunday, but had just 23 rushing yards on nine carries before leaving with a different ankle injury.

Love has run for 268 yards and a touchdown over six games this season, including a season-high 90 yards against the 49ers on Sept. 27. He'll miss at least the next four games before he's eligible to return.

First-year coach Mike LaFleur hinted on Monday that Love's injury might require an IR stint.

“It just stinks for him — he wants to be out there helping his teammates,” LaFleur said. “This is a guy who loves ball, who wants to contribute, he's such team guy, such a coachable guy and a likable guy. For him going through what he's going through, it's adversity for sure, but he's going to be stronger because of this.”

It's been a rough run of injuries for Arizona's rookie class. Second-round offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and fourth-round defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor will miss the entire season because of knee injuries while fifth-round receiver Reggie Virgil (back) and left tackle Jayden Williams (knee) are also dealing with issues.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here