Carroll scores 26 in Drake’s 81-72 win over South Dakota
Drake defeated South Dakota in men's basketball 81-72; the victory maintains an undefeated start for the home team
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DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jon Carroll scored 26 points as Drake beat South Dakota 81-72 on Friday.
Carroll also added 10 rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs (3-0). Dre Kindell scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Owen Larson shot 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.
Cade Kelderman finished with 18 points and two steals for the Coyotes (1-4). Josh Townley-Thomas added 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for South Dakota. Josiah Dotzler also had 13 points and five assists.
Drake led South Dakota at the half, 30-29, with Carroll (12 points) its high scorer before the break. Griffen Goodbary’s free throw with 11:19 left in the second half gave Drake the lead for good at 47-46.
Up next
South Dakota: hosts Doane on Sunday.
Drake: hosts Tarleton State on Monday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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